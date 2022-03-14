RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angry Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy, demands he pulls down their collabo

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Arrow Bwoy in trouble with Otile Brown

Arrow Bwoy and Otile Brown
Arrow Bwoy and Otile Brown

Just In Love Music CEO Otile Brown has come out to castigate his fellow artiste Arrow Bwoy, demanding he pulls down a song they did together (Collabo) from his new album Focus.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Monday, March 14, 2022 Otile detailed that Arrow released the collabo without his consent - describing the move as inconsiderate and unprofessionally.

Badman Shivo also disclosed that he had warned the Utembe World CEO not to release the song but he went against his wish.

“Why drop an album with an old unfinished song ‘demo’ that I warned you several times not to release. So you will go against my will just to win or not care if my brand is on the line…that’s selfish, inconsiderate and unprofessionally of you… its though. I have been nothing but good to you. You know am not with the bull ish* why, why, why even try weak. Now take it down asap,” lamented Otile Brown.

Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy
Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

Arrow Bwoy and his management are yet to issue a statement on Otile Brown’s claims.

On Saturday, Arrow officially unveiled his second studio album dubbed Focus at an event that was held at The Junction Mall along Ngong Road.

In the 14-track album, he has features from Spice Diana (Uganda), Nandy (Tanzania), and Kenya’s Sanaipei Tande, Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami, Dufla Diligon, B Classic and Iyanii.

According to the star, his album features melodic contributions from top artiste around the globe and it was recorded in three languages English, Swahili and Luganda.

“This album is different I have worked on it for two years and I believe that this is my best album and people need to know where I come from, as people will see the other side of me,” Arrow Bwoy said.

Arrow Bwoy's new album
Arrow Bwoy's new album Arrow Bwoy and Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

He also stated that he has worked with 10 producers on the album just to make sure he delivers a quality project to his fans.

During the launch, Arrow performed a number of his hit songs and also some new tracks available in the Focus album.

Others who performed at the launch include; Nasha Travis, Sanaipei Tande, Kristoff, Bruce Melody, Iyanii, Dufla Diligon, KRG the Don, and Nadia Mukami.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Angry Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy, demands he pulls down their collabo

Angry Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy, demands he pulls down their collabo

Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal

Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

Mulamwah, Sonie show off new baes after their nasty breakup

Mulamwah, Sonie show off new baes after their nasty breakup

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami officially engaged [Video]

Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Stivo Simple Boy launches new Instagram account with fancy photos

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together