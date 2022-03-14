Angry Otile Brown calls out Arrow Bwoy, demands he pulls down their collabo

In a statement released on Monday, March 14, 2022 Otile detailed that Arrow released the collabo without his consent - describing the move as inconsiderate and unprofessionally.

Badman Shivo also disclosed that he had warned the Utembe World CEO not to release the song but he went against his wish.

“Why drop an album with an old unfinished song ‘demo’ that I warned you several times not to release. So you will go against my will just to win or not care if my brand is on the line…that’s selfish, inconsiderate and unprofessionally of you… its though. I have been nothing but good to you. You know am not with the bull ish* why, why, why even try weak. Now take it down asap,” lamented Otile Brown.

Arrow Bwoy and his management are yet to issue a statement on Otile Brown’s claims.

On Saturday, Arrow officially unveiled his second studio album dubbed Focus at an event that was held at The Junction Mall along Ngong Road.

In the 14-track album, he has features from Spice Diana (Uganda), Nandy (Tanzania), and Kenya’s Sanaipei Tande, Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami, Dufla Diligon, B Classic and Iyanii.

According to the star, his album features melodic contributions from top artiste around the globe and it was recorded in three languages English, Swahili and Luganda.

“This album is different I have worked on it for two years and I believe that this is my best album and people need to know where I come from, as people will see the other side of me,” Arrow Bwoy said.

He also stated that he has worked with 10 producers on the album just to make sure he delivers a quality project to his fans.

During the launch, Arrow performed a number of his hit songs and also some new tracks available in the Focus album.