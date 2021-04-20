Otile Brown’s Ethiopian Girlfriend Nabbi lands in Kenya, gets welcomed at JKIA by the star (Video)

Nabbi aka Nabayet landed in Kenya on Monday and she was received by her Man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Taking to Instagram, Bad Man Shivo shared a short video receiving his lover and they could been seen hanging. Just the other day, the two love birds were also spotted together in Ethiopia, where Nabbi had gone to visit her family.

I have never worn a Bra – Otile Brown’s girlfriend Nabbi Pulse Live Kenya

Confession

In June 2020, Otile confessed that he masturbates to stay faithful in his long-distance relationship with his Ethiopian Bae Nabayet.

“Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia” confessed Otile.

Video

Nabbi's Response

However, in a quick rejoinder, Nabbi mentioned that she doesn’t see any problem with Otile’s actions, promising that Nairobi will be her first destination when flights resume operations and true to her word she is here.

“Yeah I saw that; I saw a lot of messages the next day. It was hilarious, but definitely I’m gone come. Ones the borders are open, that would be my first destination. I do check on that every day, so there was nothing new and that’s good it should be appreciated. In fact, it should be something that should be looked up to, I think” said Nabbi.

Long-distance Relationship

Nabbi also disclosed that they have tried to break up so many times because of the long- distance but they always end up rekindling their love.

Otile Brown and his girlfriend Nabayet Pulse Live Kenya