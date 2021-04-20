Otile Brown’s Ethiopian Girlfriend Nabbi lands in Kenya, gets welcomed at JKIA by the star (Video)

Singer Otile Brown’s Ethiopian girlfriend is in Kenya to meet her sweetheart after months of no see due to that ongoing pandemic.
Nabbi aka Nabayet landed in Kenya on Monday and she was received by her Man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Taking to Instagram, Bad Man Shivo shared a short video receiving his lover and they could been seen hanging. Just the other day, the two love birds were also spotted together in Ethiopia, where Nabbi had gone to visit her family.
In June 2020, Otile confessed that he masturbates to stay faithful in his long-distance relationship with his Ethiopian Bae Nabayet.
“Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia” confessed Otile.
However, in a quick rejoinder, Nabbi mentioned that she doesn’t see any problem with Otile’s actions, promising that Nairobi will be her first destination when flights resume operations and true to her word she is here.
“Yeah I saw that; I saw a lot of messages the next day. It was hilarious, but definitely I’m gone come. Ones the borders are open, that would be my first destination. I do check on that every day, so there was nothing new and that’s good it should be appreciated. In fact, it should be something that should be looked up to, I think” said Nabbi.
Nabbi also disclosed that they have tried to break up so many times because of the long- distance but they always end up rekindling their love.
“Long distance is the hardest thing I have ever experienced. I used to preach that long distance is a no go zone. But what happens is when you create that bond with someone, whether the situation is hard or not, you just have to fight for it. We tried calling it quits so many times. People always gonna come up with stories as to why we are not together, ooh they broke up, somebody cheated, but that was never the case. sometimes you just feel tired of fighting, but if the bond is strong enough you will always find a way” says Nabayet.
