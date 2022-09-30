Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

During an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai Ringtone revealed that Bahati who was vying for the Mathare Constituency has been busy preparing to release new music.

ece-auto-gen

The Chairman of Gospel music in Africa as he calls himself said he would not name the songs in what he termed a six-song EP saying he cannot name the secular songs.

"We know that he has an EP which he is planning to release soon. He was anticipating to release it on October 28 but he did not so we expect him to release it on October 30 or on October 1, " Ringtone said.

"I would have told you the names of the songs in the EP but I cannot mention names of secular songs, He said. So pray for Bahati to agree to the results of the elections and continue with his musical career," Ringtone added.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the interview, the musician argued that Kenyans did not love the singer because of politics but rather because of his music and urged him to get back to music.

Bahati has gone silent for more than a month after losing the Mathare Constituency to Oluoch Anthony Tom who won the seat with Bahati coming a distant third.

He has not posted a thing after the August 9 elections other than the post he uploaded claiming that votes were being rigged in the constituency.

To make the matters worse, the singer deleted all his posts on his Instagram page on September 29 further fueling worries about his welfare.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati's latest move resembles that of his wife Diana who posted a black photo with a white dove leaving fans with speculations and questions considering that she was in her last trimester and later disabled the comments section.

Bahati revealed that his wife was not doing well but failed to give further details on the matter. He further said they were going to decide whether to tell the public what was happening in their family if they felt like it.