RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Masia Wambua

Ringtone said Bahati is working on a new EP after losing in the 2022 general elections.

Ringtone Apoko
Ringtone Apoko

Recording artiste, Ringtone Apoko has told Bahati's fans to pray for the musician saying that the singer is going through hard times but working on new music.

Recommended articles

During an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai Ringtone revealed that Bahati who was vying for the Mathare Constituency has been busy preparing to release new music.

Ringtone Apoko
Ringtone Apoko ece-auto-gen

READ ALSO: Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

The Chairman of Gospel music in Africa as he calls himself said he would not name the songs in what he termed a six-song EP saying he cannot name the secular songs.

"We know that he has an EP which he is planning to release soon. He was anticipating to release it on October 28 but he did not so we expect him to release it on October 30 or on October 1, " Ringtone said.

"I would have told you the names of the songs in the EP but I cannot mention names of secular songs, He said. So pray for Bahati to agree to the results of the elections and continue with his musical career," Ringtone added.

Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua vote during Kenya's 2022 General Election
Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua vote during Kenya's 2022 General Election Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

In the interview, the musician argued that Kenyans did not love the singer because of politics but rather because of his music and urged him to get back to music.

Bahati has gone silent for more than a month after losing the Mathare Constituency to Oluoch Anthony Tom who won the seat with Bahati coming a distant third.

He has not posted a thing after the August 9 elections other than the post he uploaded claiming that votes were being rigged in the constituency.

To make the matters worse, the singer deleted all his posts on his Instagram page on September 29 further fueling worries about his welfare.

Diana Marua and husband Bahati
Diana Marua and husband Bahati Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Bahati's latest move resembles that of his wife Diana who posted a black photo with a white dove leaving fans with speculations and questions considering that she was in her last trimester and later disabled the comments section.

Bahati revealed that his wife was not doing well but failed to give further details on the matter. He further said they were going to decide whether to tell the public what was happening in their family if they felt like it.

Diana had also announced that she was going to suspend her young musical career to focus on her pregnancy.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Willy Paul, Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Willy Paul, Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made list

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made list

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Kikuyu Benga singer Joyce Wa Mamaa

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Singer Bahati

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Rehema Muthamia, Miss England 2021/2022

Kenyan-born former Miss England jets back home after 13 years