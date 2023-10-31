The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Machoka's message to young people who don't want to get married

Amos Robi

Machoka will celebrate his 43rd wedding anniversary with his wife Sophie in November.

Radio Presenter Fred Obachi Machoka
Legendary radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka, known for his iconic show 'Roga Roga,' has shared his thoughts on the growing trend of young people shying away from marriage and settling down.

In recent years, a significant shift in the attitudes of the youth toward the institution of marriage has become apparent, particularly in urban settings, sparking discussions and debates on the contemporary relevance of this age-old tradition.

Fred Obachi Machoka, popularly known as Uncle Fred, addressed this emerging issue with a note of caution.

He highlighted that while some young people may choose to delay or avoid marriage, they should consider the potential consequences in the long run.

Fred Obachi Machoka
He emphasised that youth is fleeting and that waiting too long might lead to regrets.

"Mimi naambia watu oa ama uolewe kama wakati umefika, kama hujapata its understable lakini wacha kuranda randa ukisema I don't need a man or a woman," he said.

Machoka also stressed the importance of having a life partner. He noted that life can become challenging at times, and having a partner to share the journey can be invaluable.

"Ujana ni moshi ukienda hurudi tena so listen to me and listen good, let me tell me tell you things can get thick, sisi ndio tuko site sikiliza," the 70 year-old radio presenter pointed out .

Fred Obachi Machoka is not just offering advice; he is living proof of the enduring power of love and commitment.

He has been married to his wife Sophie for over four decades and is blessed with four grown children.

Machoka shared that he fell in love with his wife at first sight, and their union has only grown stronger over the years.

"Some people say that love at first sight doesn't last, don't believe them! I met a young beautiful girl in the 20th century and we fell in love instantly, now in the 21st century we are still as tight if not tighter!

"What does that say... love at first sight can last for centuries Mungu akipenda," Machoka said in a previous post.

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie
The couple will be marking their 43rd marriage anniversary in November.

