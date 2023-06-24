The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

Fabian Simiyu

Saumu says her dad played a major role in her life

Saumu Mbuvi
Saumu Mbuvi

Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of Mike Sonko, shared a personal experience during an interview with Spm Buzz.

Recommended articles

She recalled an incident when her father became angry and physically disciplined her for arriving home late.

Saumu explained that she was in Form 3 at the time and had attended a party. However, she lingered in town after the event, engrossed in playing video games with her friends.

Saumu Mbuvi
Saumu Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

This caused her to delay her return home, which her father deemed unacceptable.

She further mentioned that her father's overprotectiveness stemmed from her being the firstborn and a girl, which is why he resorted to beating her when she arrived home late.

Saumu revealed that her designated curfew time was 6:00 pm, and although the physical discipline taught her a lesson, she recounted how she ran away and locked herself in her room throughout the entire ordeal.

She went on to mention that her mother also enforced discipline, which instilled in her the value of being straightforward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite growing up with strict parents, Saumu confessed that she once organized a peaceful demonstration in high school.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

The demonstration was sparked by the school's prohibition on students carrying snacks, a rule she deemed harsh.

Saumu managed to rally the entire school in Embu to participate in the protest, resulting in her being temporarily expelled before eventually being readmitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Saumu hailed from Nairobi, there was a group of individuals from the city who were proficient in speaking Sheng, a local urban dialect.

Saumu Mbuvi
Saumu Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

She further explained that during social events, girls from Nairobi were often given preferential treatment, receiving letters and garnering attention from boys.

However, Saumu emphasized that despite these perceptions, they were all equal and no one should feel superior or inferior based on their background.

Additionally, Saumu revealed that she actively engaged in numerous activities as she felt the need to be involved and present in various endeavors.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'