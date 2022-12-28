Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

In an Instagram story, Shakilla disclosed that she has been hiding her problems under smiles and laughter but she can no longer hide anymore.

She went ahead to talk about how she had been feeling lonely and not knowing whether her friends would believe her if she opened up about what she’s going through.

“Been trying to hide it under smiles and laughter but I can’t do it any more. Am dying slowly with every breath. I’ve always had people around me but somehow I always feel alone. I’ve always been the one my friends run to when they say they wanna talk to someone always questioning if I open will they believe me?” read part of her post.

Shakilla further added that 2022 has not been a good year for her. She confessed to breaking down, and even experiencing social anxiety and panic attacks.

The socialite admitted that it is time she seeks professional help since she has never been the type to open up.

“This 2022 I’ve cried. Broken down, used the tattoo pain to ease the pain but hell no it ain't working. It’s a different type of healing for me cause I never talked about my problem to anyone.

“Social anxiety and panic attacks are real. It’s time I seek professional help for the sake of my mentality and emotional state. I’ll be logging off for a while. Happy New Year in advance," read the last part of her statement.

Shakilla was thrust into the limelight in 2020 during an Instagram live interview with Xtian Dela where she claimed she had an affair with a number of Kenyan celebrities, including; Otile Brown, Victor Wanyama, Willy Paul, KRG The Don, Brown Mauzo, Khaligraph Jones and Ringtone among others.

She later publicly apologized to celebrities including Victor Wanyama, stating that all the things she said about having an affair with him were false and that she had never met him.

In her video apology, Shakilla said she was drunk and foolishly excited when she made the claims.

She also warned other young girls to be cautious of social media and the risk of being lured into chasing fame by people who only want to profit from their misery.

Below is Shakilla's apology to Victor Wanyama.

“My name is Shakilla and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Victor Wanyama and say sorry about the horrible things that I said about him. I’ve never met Victor, neither has he paid me or had sex with me. I was drunk at the time and foolishly excited about being on Xtian Dela’s live show. I apologize to his family and I’m sorry for any pain that I may have caused.

"I would like to take this opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of social media and the risk of being enticed into chasing fame by those seeking to exploit us and profit from our mistakes. To those of you who’ve published the videos of the false statement I said about Victor, I urge you to pull down as legal consequences will be taken against you for publishing.