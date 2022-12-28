ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

Pulse Contributor

Shakilla has announced she will be taking time off social media to seek professional help

Shakilla
Shakilla

Socialite Shakilla has opened up about struggling with mental health issues for a couple of weeks now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an Instagram story, Shakilla disclosed that she has been hiding her problems under smiles and laughter but she can no longer hide anymore.

She went ahead to talk about how she had been feeling lonely and not knowing whether her friends would believe her if she opened up about what she’s going through.

Socialite Shakillah
Socialite Shakillah Pulse Live Kenya

“Been trying to hide it under smiles and laughter but I can’t do it any more. Am dying slowly with every breath. I’ve always had people around me but somehow I always feel alone. I’ve always been the one my friends run to when they say they wanna talk to someone always questioning if I open will they believe me?” read part of her post.

Shakilla further added that 2022 has not been a good year for her. She confessed to breaking down, and even experiencing social anxiety and panic attacks.

The socialite admitted that it is time she seeks professional help since she has never been the type to open up.

This 2022 I’ve cried. Broken down, used the tattoo pain to ease the pain but hell no it ain't working. It’s a different type of healing for me cause I never talked about my problem to anyone.

“Social anxiety and panic attacks are real. It’s time I seek professional help for the sake of my mentality and emotional state. I’ll be logging off for a while. Happy New Year in advance," read the last part of her statement.

Shakilla was thrust into the limelight in 2020 during an Instagram live interview with Xtian Dela where she claimed she had an affair with a number of Kenyan celebrities, including; Otile Brown, Victor Wanyama, Willy Paul, KRG The Don, Brown Mauzo, Khaligraph Jones and Ringtone among others.

She later publicly apologized to celebrities including Victor Wanyama, stating that all the things she said about having an affair with him were false and that she had never met him.

In her video apology, Shakilla said she was drunk and foolishly excited when she made the claims.

Socialite Shakilla
Socialite Shakilla Pulse Live Kenya

She also warned other young girls to be cautious of social media and the risk of being lured into chasing fame by people who only want to profit from their misery.

Below is Shakilla's apology to Victor Wanyama.

My name is Shakilla and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Victor Wanyama and say sorry about the horrible things that I said about him. I’ve never met Victor, neither has he paid me or had sex with me. I was drunk at the time and foolishly excited about being on Xtian Dela’s live show. I apologize to his family and I’m sorry for any pain that I may have caused.

"I would like to take this opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of social media and the risk of being enticed into chasing fame by those seeking to exploit us and profit from our mistakes. To those of you who’ve published the videos of the false statement I said about Victor, I urge you to pull down as legal consequences will be taken against you for publishing.

"I’ve been warned by my advocates of the dangers that I’ve placed myself in and I appreciate this chance to make amends. You may not be lucky. Once again, I’m sorry to Victor and his family thank you,” said Shakilla.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Marriage not on my mind, I still have a lot to accomplish - Spice Diana

Marriage not on my mind, I still have a lot to accomplish - Spice Diana

Kardashian breaks into tears, uses ‘f’ word while talking about Kanye West

Kardashian breaks into tears, uses ‘f’ word while talking about Kanye West

Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross

US Rapper Rick Ross gushes over Zari’s All-White party

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend Selema Masekela in heartwarming video

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu