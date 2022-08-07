RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati discloses how much he has spent campaigning for Mathare seat

Amos Robi

Bahati on Saturday traversed the constituency in his final appeal to voters

Kevin Bahati Kioko

Singer, and the Jubilee party candidate vying for Mathare MP, Kevin Bahati Kioko has revealed the depths he had to go to fund his campaign.

In an interview with Plug TV Bahati said funding a campaign was not an easy affair saying that running for a parliamentary seat could go up to Sh50 million.

For his campaign the singer said he spent Sh33 million and was far from done as he was going to spend more on the voting day.

“For my campaign I spent Sh33 million; this is I got from my friends, my fans and my party Jubilee has been very supportive as well. The budget for the election day is Sh10 million,” Bahati said not revealing precisely what the intended to do with the money during the elections.

Singer Kevin Bahati I have not stepped down for anyone – Bahati forced to clarify Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had urged the singer to drop his political bid in favour of Anthony Oluoch who is running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) an idea Bahati didn’t buy.

According to a gazette notice published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mathare constituency has 13 candidates vying from different political parties.

In his last rally, Bahati traversed the constituency as he sent a final appeal to the electorate to cast the ballot in his favour.

The musician was in June was forced to clarify he had not stepped down from the race after ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna and Rachael Shebesh alleged that he had dropped his ambition in favour of Anthony Oluoch.

Bahati accused the to of spreading propaganda, asking them to refrain from mentioning his name.

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya

He added that no amount of intimidation and falsehood will make him drop his Mathare bid.

“You want us to elect you as the next senator and you are spreading Propaganda everywhere. If you have been given money by the incumbent, just endorse him but don't mention my name,” Bahati ranted.

Amos Robi

