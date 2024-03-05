The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Lynet Okumu

Diana Marua's lawyer explains the real reason behind Willy Paul's dramatic arrest, reveals arraignment dates

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Singer Willy Paul found himself at the center of a whirlwind of events after making startling claims about police presence outside his Syokimau home.

Recommended articles

New details about his dramatic arrest on Monday have emerged, shedding light on the underlying cyberbullying charges.

According to Caroline Giseve, a lawyer representing musician Diana Bahati, Willy Paul was arrested on cyberbullying charges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Willy Paul ( Instagram)
Kenyan singer Willy Paul ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willy Paul attempted to rape me - Diana Marua speaks out [Video]

Giseve informed reporters that the arrest came after Willy Paul repeatedly failed to appear despite multiple summons.

"Investigations were conducted, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions authorized Willy Paul's arrest," stated Giseve. "Despite numerous summonses, Willy Paul failed to appear, leading to his arrest on Monday morning," she said.

This isn't the first time Willy Paul and Diana Marua have been embroiled in legal battles. The case stems from incidents in 2021 when Willy Paul made online claims about being in a relationship with Diana before she married fellow musician Bahati.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul and Diana Marua
Willy Paul and Diana Marua Willy Paul and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willy Paul’s first statement after Diana Marua accused him of attempted rape

These allegations triggered rumors and speculation, culminating in Monday's surprising turn of events.

Diana however, accused Pozee of attempted rape, allegations that prompted the court to order Diana to remove the video after Pozee filed a defamation suit against her.

According to Pozee, his longtime nemesis Bahati was leveraging his wife to settle scores with him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua forced to delete video accusing Willy Paul of attempted rape

Willy Paul took to his social media on Monday to inform his fans that his life was in danger.

"I've been told that there are police officers outside my house syotani Villas waiting for me saying I knocked someone and ran away, they want to kill me!!! The same thing happened last year. If something happens to me you mjue ni watu wamevaa uniform and they're outside my house right now!!" he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the artist's gated residence, the scene resembled an action-packed thriller, with police cars forming a formidable blockade for the better part of Monday morning.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

The musician is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in his legal saga.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine