Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

New details about his dramatic arrest on Monday have emerged, shedding light on the underlying cyberbullying charges.

Willy Paul arrested on cyberbullying charges

According to Caroline Giseve, a lawyer representing musician Diana Bahati, Willy Paul was arrested on cyberbullying charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Giseve informed reporters that the arrest came after Willy Paul repeatedly failed to appear despite multiple summons.

"Investigations were conducted, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions authorized Willy Paul's arrest," stated Giseve. "Despite numerous summonses, Willy Paul failed to appear, leading to his arrest on Monday morning," she said.

This isn't the first time Willy Paul and Diana Marua have been embroiled in legal battles. The case stems from incidents in 2021 when Willy Paul made online claims about being in a relationship with Diana before she married fellow musician Bahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willy Paul and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

These allegations triggered rumors and speculation, culminating in Monday's surprising turn of events.

Diana however, accused Pozee of attempted rape, allegations that prompted the court to order Diana to remove the video after Pozee filed a defamation suit against her.

According to Pozee, his longtime nemesis Bahati was leveraging his wife to settle scores with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Willy Paul took to his social media on Monday to inform his fans that his life was in danger.

"I've been told that there are police officers outside my house syotani Villas waiting for me saying I knocked someone and ran away, they want to kill me!!! The same thing happened last year. If something happens to me you mjue ni watu wamevaa uniform and they're outside my house right now!!" he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the artist's gated residence, the scene resembled an action-packed thriller, with police cars forming a formidable blockade for the better part of Monday morning.

Pulse Live Kenya