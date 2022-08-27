RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Size 8 and Dj Mo unfollow each other on Instagram

Irene Okere

The couple is no longer living together in their matrimonial home

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO

Gospel singer Linet Muraya alias Size 8 and her husband Samuel Muraya Dj Mo have raised eyebrows among their fans after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

A cross-check by this writer confirmed that the couple who used to follow each other are no longer following each other on their social media pages

The move has led to lots of speculations around their love life, with a section guessing that the two might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Sources have also reported that the couple is no longer living together in their matrimonial home.

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO Size 8 and DJ MO Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the noticeable move, Size 8 and Dj Mo are yet to reveal what engineered the act of unfollowing each other.

This is not the first the couple have been on the spotlight over issues in their marriage.

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO Size 8 and DJ MO Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, the former Crossover 101 presenter and resident DJ was accused of cheating on Size 8 with a lady who opened up to Edgar Obare, by sharing their private chats and screenshots of her video calls with Mo.

DJ Mo had been a trending topic on Twitter for 12 hours over allegations of cheating on his wife Size 8.

The allegations were made public by Obare in an exposé that sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington
DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington Pulse Live Kenya

Going by the screenshots, the lady in question alleged that she had been seeing DJ Mo since 2016, although currently, she doesn’t stay in Kenya.

