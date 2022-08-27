Size 8 and Dj Mo unfollow each other on Instagram

A cross-check by this writer confirmed that the couple who used to follow each other are no longer following each other on their social media pages

The move has led to lots of speculations around their love life, with a section guessing that the two might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Sources have also reported that the couple is no longer living together in their matrimonial home.

Despite the noticeable move, Size 8 and Dj Mo are yet to reveal what engineered the act of unfollowing each other.

This is not the first the couple have been on the spotlight over issues in their marriage.

In 2020, the former Crossover 101 presenter and resident DJ was accused of cheating on Size 8 with a lady who opened up to Edgar Obare, by sharing their private chats and screenshots of her video calls with Mo.

KOT reacts to allegations of DJ MO cheating on his wife Size 8

DJ Mo had been a trending topic on Twitter for 12 hours over allegations of cheating on his wife Size 8.

The allegations were made public by Obare in an exposé that sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).

