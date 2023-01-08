Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

Speaking in an interview on Milele FM, Mbaya said they were going to pursue the matter to its full course as he affirmed his love for Georgina.

“Plans are underway for legal action against the person behind the photos and videos,” Mbaya said.

The former actor insisted that he loved the mother of his child and that the videos and photos were not going to change anything.

While addressing the videos and photos, Georgina said that the photos may have been leaked by her disgruntled ex who is not happy with how her relationship with the former Machachari actor flourished.

She claimed that the content was recorded a long time ago.

“It happened at 17 with someone I liked. He started threatening me immediately I exposed my relationship with Tyler in 2020,” Georgina told a local blogger.

On his part, Mbaya reacted to the trending story by posting a picture of her bae with love emojis.

The former Machachari actor and his fiancé welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” Baha wrote on his Instagram hours after his baby was born.