Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

Amos Robi

The former TV actor said his love for Georgina was intact despite the leaked videos and photos

Tyler Mbaya
Tyler Mbaya

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya popularly known as Baha has spoken about taking legal action against the person behind the leaking of the nude videos of his girlfriend Georgina Njenga.

Speaking in an interview on Milele FM, Mbaya said they were going to pursue the matter to its full course as he affirmed his love for Georgina.

“Plans are underway for legal action against the person behind the photos and videos,” Mbaya said.

The former actor insisted that he loved the mother of his child and that the videos and photos were not going to change anything.

While addressing the videos and photos, Georgina said that the photos may have been leaked by her disgruntled ex who is not happy with how her relationship with the former Machachari actor flourished.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

She claimed that the content was recorded a long time ago.

“It happened at 17 with someone I liked. He started threatening me immediately I exposed my relationship with Tyler in 2020,” Georgina told a local blogger.

On his part, Mbaya reacted to the trending story by posting a picture of her bae with love emojis.

The former Machachari actor and his fiancé welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” Baha wrote on his Instagram hours after his baby was born.

Later in September, they had their baby's name tattooed on their bodies in her honour.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
