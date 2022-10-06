Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

The mother of one, through a video, explained that the process began with medical tests as doctors sought to determine whether she qualified for the implant removal procedure.

Sidika said she had her anaesthesiologist do the filming for her as she was unconscious during the process adding that she is grateful she had the chance to rebuild her life again.

“This will truly help many girls out there trying to go down that path. If you’re alive and well. Thank God. Never take it for granted. I was given a second chance to start over, stay alive before it got worse. I might not have the body y’all are used to seeing but I am alive and nothing beats that,” Vera said.

Vera on Wednesday, October, 5, broke the internet with the admission that she had gone for reconstructive surgery after it emerged she was at risk of facing health challenges.

She further told her fans that nothing about her had changed as she appreciated their love and support adding that she will share videos of how everything went down.

Her husband Brown Mauzo while showing support to her said he was attracted more to her personality and her heart noting that the reconstruction was going to give her peace of mind.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I’ve been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are a very strong lady.

"I’m so happy you found peace and acceptance, and finally had the courage to come out and educate young girls. I your husband miss your killer figure so much but what I love and treasure is your personality & pure heart. I will love you more just the way you are,” Mauzo noted.