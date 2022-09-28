Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

Vera who came to rescue the mother had to again rescue herself from the jaws of some of her followers who said it was a good gesture to help the needy but the posting of the message was unnecessary.

The mother of one in response questioned why Kenyans will always bash every move she makes recalling when she bought a Sh650,000 bag and she was told to use the money to help the needy.

Vera explained the position she had found herself in saying this was the only message she had shared as she helps hundreds of needy people without publicizing it.

“Kenyans amaze me! When I post my Sh650,000 Chanel bag they say I’m showing off, could have used the money to help the poor. Not knowing that I help hundreds of people without publicizing it here! But they will attack coz to them they think you don’t do charity. Since they don’t see it. When you show them they change and say you didn’t have to show,” Vera explained.

Vera went ahead to say she was going to carry on with posts of her expensive lifestyle as that is what Kenyans wanted to see her share.

“I help many people in my DM and never post. I only posted to motivate someone else to do the same. But seems like y’all wanna see us showing off an expensive lifestyle but not our charitable side. I get it. I will floss and show everything since that’s what y’all prefer to see,” the businesswoman said.

Vera is known not to hide her flashy lifestyle and keeps sharing her expensive acquisitions to her online followers.

In March, 2022, Vera said that baby Asia’s bed cost her a whooping Sh300, 000 – wishing she could also experience such luxury when growing up.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months. So magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Ksh.300, 000 from UK. How I wish I had this life as a newborn.

“Kweli its true, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki God bless all mothers doing the best for the babies,” Vera revealed.

