RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

Amos Robi

Vera shared the mobile transaction message which did not go well with some of her followers

Verah Sidika
Verah Sidika

Businesswoman Vera Sidika was left confused after she shared a message of her helping a needy mother who had messaged her asking for money for food.

Recommended articles

Vera who came to rescue the mother had to again rescue herself from the jaws of some of her followers who said it was a good gesture to help the needy but the posting of the message was unnecessary.

The mother of one in response questioned why Kenyans will always bash every move she makes recalling when she bought a Sh650,000 bag and she was told to use the money to help the needy.

Vera explained the position she had found herself in saying this was the only message she had shared as she helps hundreds of needy people without publicizing it.

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika shows off Sh59K Lunch receipt & Kenyans can’t keep calm (Screenshot)

“Kenyans amaze me! When I post my Sh650,000 Chanel bag they say I’m showing off, could have used the money to help the poor. Not knowing that I help hundreds of people without publicizing it here! But they will attack coz to them they think you don’t do charity. Since they don’t see it. When you show them they change and say you didn’t have to show,” Vera explained.

Vera went ahead to say she was going to carry on with posts of her expensive lifestyle as that is what Kenyans wanted to see her share.

“I help many people in my DM and never post. I only posted to motivate someone else to do the same. But seems like y’all wanna see us showing off an expensive lifestyle but not our charitable side. I get it. I will floss and show everything since that’s what y’all prefer to see,” the businesswoman said.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika My channel handbag costs Sh600K - brags Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I spent 60,000 on it! - Vera lashes out at fan who criticised her T-Shirt

Vera is known not to hide her flashy lifestyle and keeps sharing her expensive acquisitions to her online followers.

In March, 2022, Vera said that baby Asia’s bed cost her a whooping Sh300, 000 – wishing she could also experience such luxury when growing up.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months. So magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Ksh.300, 000 from UK. How I wish I had this life as a newborn.

“Kweli its true, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki God bless all mothers doing the best for the babies,” Vera revealed.

Vera Sidika's 600K chanel bag
Vera Sidika's 600K chanel bag My channel handbag costs Sh600K - brags Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Among other expensive things she owns include; Rolex watch, Sh.520,000 handbag, a range rover motor, a huge closet full of pricey shoes.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

Otile Brown reacts on the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave

Otile Brown reacts on the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Former Citizen TV anchor Maribe speaks on landing plum government job

Former Citizen TV anchor Maribe speaks on landing plum government job

Hilarious 1st-time MP thanks Jalang'o for orientation, gets backlash

Hilarious 1st-time MP thanks Jalang'o for orientation, gets backlash

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing