RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Celebrities are not a bench mark of manners…Lower your expectations - says Akothee

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

Self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has cautioned parents to stop using celebrities as a bench for bringing up their children.

Recommended articles

The Award-winning singer made it clear that celebrities don’t build their names or brands just to be role models in the society.

“Everyone is going through change! Allow us breath.

We didn't build brands or names to be role models to your children. Lower your expectations from celebrities and bring up your children in the manner you understand. Celebrities are not a bench mark of manners / a life well lived 🤷,we are all work in progress & none of us is immune to mistakes nor growth”, said Akothe in part.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Copy and Paste

The ‘Kula Ngoma’ hit maker added that a section of young people have a tendency of copy pasting celebrity lifestyles without putting in consideration what goes on behind the scenes.

“Allow us live our lives too and spare us the blame of your own mistakes . I have always followed yondo sister I love her energy and music, I have no idea of what her life is all about.

Your children are not mislead ,they copy & paste . They wake up in their 20s and want to own big mansions in Karen, before renting their own single room somewhere ! And even understand how bills of running a house looks like”, Akothee said.

She also noted that comparison of lifestyles on social media has drove many youths into depression.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Marry if possible, don’t be like your mother – Akothee to daughter as she turns a year older

“They fall trap for big holidays for, waos! Instagram likes and trends. They live & depend on their phones 24/7 admiring other peoples success.

They end into depression thinking they have not made it in life , because they trying to compare their chapter 1 to someone's chapter 10.

“Young girls get out of social media and earn a living. Even for you to earn one coin on social media, you have to have some brains and a back up plan . Not just filters, big behinds ,twerking , e.t.c”, she noted.

Adding that; “For those stuck to other peoples past ooh ,she made her money through prostitution, she stole from wazungus, He was a drug dealer ,He inherited his wealth from his dad . Now who hinders you from using all the above to match the game . Don't hate the PLAYER HATE Learn The game . We all have enough space to make it in life. You are the one causing traffic on your own Lane 💋,".

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Here are the 3 times that Banky W has featured Adesua Etomi in a music video

Here are the 3 times that Banky W has featured Adesua Etomi in a music video

Mejja’s new song ‘Ngoma Ya Friday’ deleted from YouTube

Mejja’s new song ‘Ngoma Ya Friday’ deleted from YouTube

Mulamwah & Sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

Mulamwah & Sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

Rapper Snoop Dogg's mother is dead

Rapper Snoop Dogg's mother is dead

Eric Omondi announces winner of wife Material season 3 (Photos)

Eric Omondi announces winner of wife Material season 3 (Photos)

UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

Trending

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dennis Ombachi and Wife, Vera Sidika, Betty Kyallo, Tiwa Savage and Serah Teshna

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

American movie star Alec Baldwin [Instagram/RadioGlobalDigital]