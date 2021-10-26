We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

The Award-winning singer made it clear that celebrities don’t build their names or brands just to be role models in the society.

“Everyone is going through change! Allow us breath.

We didn't build brands or names to be role models to your children. Lower your expectations from celebrities and bring up your children in the manner you understand. Celebrities are not a bench mark of manners / a life well lived 🤷,we are all work in progress & none of us is immune to mistakes nor growth”, said Akothe in part.

The ‘Kula Ngoma’ hit maker added that a section of young people have a tendency of copy pasting celebrity lifestyles without putting in consideration what goes on behind the scenes.

“Allow us live our lives too and spare us the blame of your own mistakes . I have always followed yondo sister I love her energy and music, I have no idea of what her life is all about.

Your children are not mislead ,they copy & paste . They wake up in their 20s and want to own big mansions in Karen, before renting their own single room somewhere ! And even understand how bills of running a house looks like”, Akothee said.

She also noted that comparison of lifestyles on social media has drove many youths into depression.

“They fall trap for big holidays for, waos! Instagram likes and trends. They live & depend on their phones 24/7 admiring other peoples success.

They end into depression thinking they have not made it in life , because they trying to compare their chapter 1 to someone's chapter 10.

“Young girls get out of social media and earn a living. Even for you to earn one coin on social media, you have to have some brains and a back up plan . Not just filters, big behinds ,twerking , e.t.c”, she noted.