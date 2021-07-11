We were arrested twice–Jalang'o on struggles of travelling to Tanzania by Road

In an Instagram post, the Kiss 100 Presenter who was travelling in company of Producer Motif the Don and singer Masauti, said they were arrested twice for overspending; driving at 55Kph instead of 50Kph.

“…At this point if you don't have your car then yoh can cross, if you have your car now its time to chase for the car documents, you must have the log book. You will pay for car clearance and insurance, yaani 2hrs later you haven't entered Tz, when you finally enter its time to drive at 50kph or you will pay fines at every police stop, we were arrested twice for doing 55kph and at every stop it was just fellow Kenyans pleading to be released...Arusha and its people is just a beautiful place! Small town but very vibrant....see you tonight at Nandy festival” reads part of Jalang’o’s post.

Jalang'o, Masauti and Motif Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o, singer Masauti and Tanasha Donna were among those who graced the Nandy Festival Arusha Edition.

In 2019, Willy Paul became the first Kenyan artist to take part at the annual event.

Jalang’o’s Narration

"Waaa....Are you planning to travel to TZ by road? This is what you need to know...so we are headed to Arusha definitely Namanga is our entry border, so immediately they see a Kenyan number plate they know you are crossing to Tz and will require some help to cross, you are waved and stopped by soo many young men who are looking for the bussines to help you have a smooth crossing remember this are things you can do for yourself but we choose the services of one Sam ( not his real name)”.

“Sam takes us to the first room..here you present your passport, yellow fever card and other documents to prove thats its really you and its you who want to cross. If you dont have the yellow fever card you will get 1 at the border for 1500 kenya money.