Willis Raburu showers fiancé with love on her birthday

In his message, Willis described Namu as a great woman who brought peace not just to him but to his family and friends too.

The TV presenter said he was proud of his fiance noting that he had nothing but love for her.

“My Namu Tamu! Happy birthday my superstar! My Fiancé, You are a true heart, a genuine soul and a calm spirit. Your light shines even through the dark times of moments and you bring so much peace and love to me and our family and friends.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu Pulse Live Kenya

"I’m proud of you, I celebrate you and thank God for you. Shine on! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I love you so much,” Willis wrote.

More wishes came from friends and fans:

annitahraey Happy birthday Namu Tamu

graceekirapa Happy Birthday hun @ivynamu Love and Grace to you on your special day

motheringinnbo Happy birthday sweetheart!! 28 never looked better! Here’s to a year of peace, love and bliss! A year of strong determination and bold confidence. Ameen!

bamsakabadi Happy birthday@ivynamu you are an amazing girl I love you

joykeazy Happy birthday sis.. God bless u.. for being as awesome as u r.. have a blessed day

fauz_lydia Happy birthday @ivynamu blessed new year ahead

sallymwangi2013 Sometimes you never know what you've been missing until it arrives... Happy birthday Namu

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their son Pulse Live Kenya

Willis got engaged to Namu in July 2022 during their son’s birthday.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.