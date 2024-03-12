3 charges 'Yesu Ninyandue' singer William Getumbe is facing after arrest

According to KFCB, Getumbe is under arrest and is being detained at the Kapsoya Police Station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Getumbe's arrest was facilitated by officers from Kapsoya Police Station and KFCB personnel.

According to KFCB statement, Getumbe's arrest follows repeated warnings and a demand notice for his failure to comply with Kenyan law governing the creation and distribution of audio-visual content.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) through its North Rift Regional Office, Eldoret and with the support of Police from Kapsoya Police Station have arrested and detained Gospel artiste William Getumbe over non-compliance with the Films and Stages Play Act, Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya," KFCB said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The song in question, 'Yesu Ninyandue,' has ignited controversy and outrage within religious circles, leading to its classification as blasphemous by the board.

Getumbe now faces three charges, including filming without a license, distributing unclassified audio-visual content, and possessing obscene material.

In response, KFCB has reaffirmed its stance against content that undermines societal values and morals, extending its crackdown on indecent content to other artists.

Fellow controversial gospel singer Embarambamba has also come under scrutiny for his music videos, which KFCB has deemed lewd and unpalatable.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, after Kisii leaders intervened, led by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for Embarambamba.

