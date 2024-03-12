The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
3 charges 'Yesu Ninyandue' singer William Getumbe is facing after arrest

Amos Robi

KFCB called on members of the public to report any cases of indecent content distributed or exhibited on social media

Controversial Gospel singer William Getumbe
Controversial Gospel singer William Getumbe

Controversial gospel artist William Getumbe has found himself entangled in a legal battle with the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) over the distribution and exhibition of a song deemed obscene and blasphemous.

According to KFCB, Getumbe is under arrest and is being detained at the Kapsoya Police Station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Getumbe's arrest was facilitated by officers from Kapsoya Police Station and KFCB personnel.

According to KFCB statement, Getumbe's arrest follows repeated warnings and a demand notice for his failure to comply with Kenyan law governing the creation and distribution of audio-visual content.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) through its North Rift Regional Office, Eldoret and with the support of Police from Kapsoya Police Station have arrested and detained Gospel artiste William Getumbe over non-compliance with the Films and Stages Play Act, Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya," KFCB said.

William Getumbe
William Getumbe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

The song in question, 'Yesu Ninyandue,' has ignited controversy and outrage within religious circles, leading to its classification as blasphemous by the board.

Getumbe now faces three charges, including filming without a license, distributing unclassified audio-visual content, and possessing obscene material.

In response, KFCB has reaffirmed its stance against content that undermines societal values and morals, extending its crackdown on indecent content to other artists.

Fellow controversial gospel singer Embarambamba has also come under scrutiny for his music videos, which KFCB has deemed lewd and unpalatable.

William Getumbe
William Getumbe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song

However, after Kisii leaders intervened, led by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for Embarambamba.

Following a successful meeting with KFCB representatives, the matter is set to be resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), sparing the artist from hefty fines.

