You are in 'situationships' - Akothee tells women not posting their men

Akothee who recently found love has not shied away from sharing moments with her new man with her social media followers. She said women are in multiple relationships with each relationship looking to attain a goal in the lady’s life.

“Most women will not post whom they are dating because they are in multiple relationships, busy sleeping with ten men in a week, one paying uber another one rent, some are dating married men and in crazy entanglements. You are in a situationships deal with it,” Akothee wrote on her Instagram stories.

Akothee with two guests at her Rongo home in a photo captured on September 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The statement by Akothee comes after she recently revealed she is now ready to settle down and is even looking for a wedding planner to begin planning for her to walk down the aisle.

“On Tuesday 20 September, the fearless mother of five shared photos of her and her new catch in what is believed to be her home in Rongo, Migori County saying the two were heading to Ruma National Park,” she said.

The mother of five on Sunday September 18 put up a couple of Instagram stories where she revealed that she was now loved and that she has already given a nod to his new lover.

Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with Pulse Live Kenya

“Sawa basi, It's yeeeeeeeeees 😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈 Someone tell my mum atoke tu church aende home I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly,” read the captions by Akothee on her video.

Akothee has only been single for a few months after her breakup with Nelly Oaks. She expressed her respect for him saying she had formerly walked out of other relationships but with different ups and downs.

Akothee unveils new boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya