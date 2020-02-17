Award winning comedian, Eric Omondi has a new hairstyle and fans can’t have enough of it.

Over the weekend, Eric stepped out in Kampala where he was performing at a show dubbed Africa laughs, wearing bob braids.

Fans came out to comment on his new hairstyle saying he looked good after Akothee posted him on her Instagram page . She told him that he looked fresh and that he should keep the hairstyle.

Eric Omondi excites Netizens with new Hairstyle

“Babe should keep this hairstyle true or false? Baby you look fresh someone tag him 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️” read her comment.

“Keeping it for you baby❤❤” replied Eric Omondi.

A section of her fans also told him to keep the hairstyle because he looked awesome in it. Others went ahead to call him beautiful, sexy and cute.

This comes a few days after the award winning comedian set tongues wagging after unleashing a cozy bedroom video with alleged ex girlfriend Chantal Grazioli, in the name of promoting her new business.

Eric Omondi excites Netizens with new Hairstyle

More confusion for Instagram in-laws

On Thursday, last week Omondi put up a romantic video of him and Chantal in bed, prompting Netizens to question their break-up that went viral about a year ago.

Many argued that the two were just chasing clout with their break-up and nobody should take them serious, because the bond between the two after the alleged break-up was out of this world.

Here are some of the comments;

pearl_michelle He looks really nice actually, first man I've seen with nice braids 😍😍😍

mariammbodze8 Wooow umpendeza Eric omondi

maureensongok He is too cute

c_boit Ata amenona kiac ... @ericomondi just keep that hairstyle 😂🔥🔥🔥

Eric Omondi excites Netizens with new Hairstyle

solidad_temple 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Jatha omondi🔥🔥🔥🔥

shanty__music @akotheekenya truly @ericomondi clean up good...💯💥he's shinning😁❤❤💯💯❤❤🔥🔥

parusei_taps @ericomondi Waaa hapa unatesa kutesaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

officiallatifa_ You look amazing fastborn❤️❤️❤️❤️

chebb.y Looking sexy ericko

oduor_reagan He is looking fine

martinsanthonio Babyi is looking vere beautiful 😁😍😘

essie__n Low key it’s a vibe!