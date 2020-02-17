Eric Omondi excites Netizens with new Hairstyle

Award winning comedian, Eric Omondi has a new hairstyle and fans can’t have enough of it.
Over the weekend, Eric stepped out in Kampala where he was performing at a show dubbed Africa laughs, wearing bob braids.
Fans came out to comment on his new hairstyle saying he looked good after Akothee posted him on her Instagram page . She told him that he looked fresh and that he should keep the hairstyle.
“Babe should keep this hairstyle true or false? Baby you look fresh someone tag him 🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️” read her comment.
“Keeping it for you baby❤❤” replied Eric Omondi.
A section of her fans also told him to keep the hairstyle because he looked awesome in it. Others went ahead to call him beautiful, sexy and cute.
This comes a few days after the award winning comedian set tongues wagging after unleashing a cozy bedroom video with alleged ex girlfriend Chantal Grazioli, in the name of promoting her new business.
More confusion for Instagram in-laws
On Thursday, last week Omondi put up a romantic video of him and Chantal in bed, prompting Netizens to question their break-up that went viral about a year ago.
Many argued that the two were just chasing clout with their break-up and nobody should take them serious, because the bond between the two after the alleged break-up was out of this world.
Here are some of the comments;
pearl_michelle He looks really nice actually, first man I've seen with nice braids 😍😍😍
mariammbodze8 Wooow umpendeza Eric omondi
maureensongok He is too cute
c_boit Ata amenona kiac ... @ericomondi just keep that hairstyle 😂🔥🔥🔥
solidad_temple 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Jatha omondi🔥🔥🔥🔥
shanty__music @akotheekenya truly @ericomondi clean up good...💯💥he's shinning😁❤❤💯💯❤❤🔥🔥
parusei_taps @ericomondi Waaa hapa unatesa kutesaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
officiallatifa_ You look amazing fastborn❤️❤️❤️❤️
chebb.y Looking sexy ericko
oduor_reagan He is looking fine
martinsanthonio Babyi is looking vere beautiful 😁😍😘
essie__n Low key it’s a vibe!