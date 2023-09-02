The family of Tanzanian singer Haitham Kim has revealed what caused her death with condolence messages streaming in following her death after a short illness on September 01, 2023.
Harmonize, Otile Brown mourn Bongo singer Haitham Kim as family reveals cause of death
Harmonize who led an online fundraising campaign and Otile Brown were left distraught following the singer's death on September 1, 2023.
Kim who had been admitted at Temeke Hospital in Dar es Salaam died while receiving treatment at the facility’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
According to the deceased’s family, the songbird was taken to hospital with respiratory problems, including pneumonia which would eventually claim her life after a brave battle.
Kim’s husband recounted that it all began with a fever, followed by breathing problems.
Her health deteriorated fast and after a few days in the ward during which she breathed with the help of an oxygen machine, she was transferred to the ICU.
“We took her to the hospital, and she stayed in a normal ward for a few days, breathing with the help of an oxygen machine, until four days ago, when her health deteriorated and she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Boshen stated.
Medical appeal
Prior to her death, the family had appealed for funds for her treatment after she spent several days in hospital, including several days at the ICU.
Bongo star, Harmonize led an online fundraiser in a bid to help the family raise the much-needed funds with money trickling in.
Her death was announced by her manager Ben Q who took to social media with her photo with a caption that read:
"Rest in peace."
Condolences stream in
Following Kim’s death, Harmonize and Otile Brown were among the first celebrities to mourn the deceased.
Kenyan musician Otile Brown paid tribute to Haitham Kim noting that he is in pain following her demise.
"Dah imeniuma, rest well Haitham," Otile wrote.
Harmonize on the other hand changed his profile picture on Instagram, replacing his photo with that of the deceased musician.
