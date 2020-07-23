South Africa based Ugandan business woman Zari Hassan has told off those accusing her of living a fake life, saying that she is living the life she worked hard to have.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that it took her time to get the life she is living and it was not easy, as people think.

Ms. Hassan pointed out that she takes pictures in her office because that is where she works, and she cannot go take pictures at a hospital or a market selling tomatoes.

It’s not fake life or showing off, but the life I have fought for – Zari Hassan to those accusing her of living a fake life

She went on to mention that just because other peoples’ lives don’t look the same as yours, it does not mean they are showing off or fake.

Mama T then reminded those claiming she lives a fake life that she cannot ride a bicycle just to satisfy them, yet she can afford a very nice car to take her to work and any other place she wants to go to.

She added that everyone has 24 hours a day, and everyone should make the most of their time.

It’s not fake life or showing off, but the life I have fought for – Zari Hassan to those accusing her of living a fake life

“Kwa sababu maisha ya watu wengine hayapo kama yakwako haimaanishi wanaishi kwa kujionyesha au haimaanishi kuwa sio maisha yao halisi.

Napiga picha ofisini kwangu sababu ndio eneo ambalo nafanyia kazi, siwezi piga picha sokoni nauza nyanya au kwenye korido za hospitali nijifanye ni daktari wakati sio. Napiga picha nyumbani kwangu sababu ndio sehemu ninayoishi, siwezi kujivunia kwenye hoteli au kwa kupiga picha kwenye nyumba ambayo haina muonekano mzuri kwa lengo la kukuridhisha wewe ambae unaishi kwenye nyumba hizo. Haya ni maisha yangu, aina ya maisha ambayo nimeyajenga mwenyewe na familia. Siwezi endesha baisikeli ili kukuridhisha wewe, hapana itakuwa ni kujidanganya.

Nitaendesha gari ambalo nimenunua kwaajili ya kwenda nalo kazini au mahali pengine.

Kuna watu wanamiliki ndege binafsi, ni aina ya maisha yao waliyo jitengenezea.

It’s not fake life or showing off, but the life I have fought for – Zari Hassan to those accusing her of living a fake life

Mimi ni nani niwahukumu eti kwa sababu tu usafiri wao ni ndege binafsi, au first class.

Sio kwamba ni maisha feki au kujionyesha, Bali ni style ya maisha ambayo nimeyapambania na nimeyapata sio kirahisi, bali ni kwa muda mrefu kidogo.

Sisi sote tuna masaa 24 katika siku. Tumia muda wako kwa vizuri,” wrote Zari Hassan.