King Kaka unveils new series with star-studded cast of Azeezah, Janet Mbugua & Prezzo

The serial entrepreneur behind Kaka Empire announced the completion of a new series dubbed ‘Monkey Business’.

The series will hit the screens on May 17 when it premiers.

Produced and directed by the talented singer, the film is expected to bring to life the experiences that characterize everyday life in Kenya.

“(Official Poster) New Series Alert!!! Kaka Empire Films Presents ‘Monkey Business’. Worked on this project with our hearts. This 17th May we premier and Tickets will be available from Tuesday. Aloooooooooo!!! Written and Produced & Directed By King Kaka,” King Kaka wrote.

The project brought together notable names in the industry, as well as talented actors and actresses who will grace the screens.

Prezzo, Azeezah Hashim, Tom Mboya, Scar Mkadinali, Janet Mbugua and are among the names behind the film.

King Kaka shared a flier announcing the premier of the film with fans on social media weighing in as sampled in the comments below.

The team behind the masterpiece also added their voice to the conversation, urging fans to watch the film in which they brought their best to the screens.

djjr254: It's Time To Tell These Dreams To The World. So Honoured To Be A Part Of This Legendary Masterpiece. And Thank You For Putting Me On.

sanaipei_diana: Super producer, super director and the baddest story teller 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Watapenda hii

georgemo254: Moto sana manze 🐒🍌🍿🔥🔥

king_chef_shevade: King this is it 👏👏

don_elito: Its about to get serious in here🔥🔥🔥🙌....hope it will have a great replay value...this is big🙌