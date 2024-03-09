Larry Madowo reacts to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s engagement at 92 years

Murdoch got engaged to 67-year-old to Elena Zhukova in what was his sixth time getting engaged.

Their wedding is set for June at the media billionaire’s California estate and vineyard, called Moraga.

It will be the fifth time that the Fox boss who handed over his media empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch will be walking down the aisle.

Larry shared a snip of the news covered by an international news organization, captioning it with the words “I still have time.”

Netizens reacted to his take as sampled in the comments below.

Hon Florence Mutua, CBS: No one has ever defined what early or on time is, matters life .. Love reigns!

Lawrence Kitema: Never let people rush you with their timelines.

𝐎𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞:I'm now relaxed no pressure I still have time infact I have decades

Obegi: I wanted to marry in my 20's but after seeing this naona nko na time ajab

Kajwang: This is now the only man who can advise me not to rush achana na wale pastors walioa at 16 years wanakuja kukuambia don't rush na yeye alioa before akue adult

PM: My friend, indeed you still have 50 years ahead of you to enjoy life.

Causing excitement with Edith Kimani

Madowo has kept his relationship life under wraps and frequently causes excitement online with his close friend and DW news correspondent Edith Kimani who he recently referred to as “mpoa wangu” during a lunch date at a kibanda.

He shared a video in which he was seen opting for ugali and omena while Edith settled for ugali and fish with the caption that read:

"Lunch pale Mathare na mpoa wangu. Mtakula omena ama samaki?" added a playful touch to the post, inviting followers to participate in the banter.

Marriage reminder surfaced when Madowo bumped into his first ever boss in broadcast media in Johannesburg, with the journalist recounting their meeting writing:

"Just bumped into my first-ever boss in broadcast media - in Joburg. Kenyan lawmaker Gathoni Wamuchomba ran Bahasha FM & hosted its breakfast show then, I was just 20 years old when I started out.

"Gathoni amesema anangoja harusi. Hata mimi nangoja," Larry humorously shared." Larry wrote.