Maureen Waititu speaks on Corazon Kwamboka’s relationship with ex-Frankie Justgymit

YouTuber and influencer Maureen Waititu has for the first time spoken on socialite Corazon Kwamboka’s relationship with her baby daddy and fitness coach Frankie Justgymit.

In a 28 minutes video, Ms Waititu said she has absolutely nothing against Ms Kwamboka who is expecting a child with her ex-fiancé and father to her sons.

She went on to say that she has no relationship with her (Kwamboka) at all but she hopes they will one day sit down and talk, as she wished her a safe delivery.

“May this go on record I have nothing against Kwamboka only that her and I, she knows where we are. I don’t have any relationship with her but it’s about respect and knowing that you are coming into someone’s life and I don’t have a problem with what she is doing. I’m happy for her journey in fighting endometriosis and I wish her well and safe delivery to her baby and I don’t know may maybe one day we’ll have a sit down and see the way forward,” said Maureen Waititu.

The mother of two mentioned that everything happened fast, as Frankie moved on to seeing another woman and taking in this, was not easy for her.

She noted that she also found out about Frankie and Corazon expecting a child the same time they went public about it, and it has been painful because everyone is on her case over the same.

Maureen noted that they (Maureen and Frankie) have never talked about it.

“We’ve gone separate ways, we are still trying to figure out how to be amazing parents to our 2 boys. He has his new family which I’m very happy for him because journeys go different ways, he moved on faster to another person and to be honest, it’s not been easy on me to see all this happening not because I’m still holding on to him but because we’ve barely gotten into a space of comfort. A relationship breaks down, and there is the process of healing and then now people can start looking for other people and everything was happening so fast,” said Ms Waititu.

Adding that, “I’m finding about this baby the same time you guys are finding out, my kids are going to have a step sibling, I don’t even know about this. Till this day we’ve never discussed how this is going to affect my kids and it has been very painful because I feel like even with healing, people are really pushing me, they are like move on Maureen.”

