Rapper Breeder LW receives YouTube award

Rapper Breeder LW has become the latest musician in Kenya to be awarded a YouTube creator award, popularly known as the Silver Plaque - an award given to users who cross the 100K subscribers mark.

An elated Breeder thanked his fans for their support and for vibing to his content which helped achieve the milestone.

“Finally got my silver button. Thank you fam, TK Nation is growing… Another banger is on the way,” Breeder LW teased.

Breeder’s YouTube channel, which was launched on January 14, 2016, has so far garnered over 9.4 million views and 122K subscribers.

Kenyan boy band H_art the Band, Kate Actress, and Blessed Tugi also received the Sliver Plaque after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

Others with the Silver Plaque include Abel Mutua, Dr King’ori, Milly Chebby, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski, Desagu, Njugush, Masauti, Mwalimu Rachael and Ethic.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

Number two on the list is WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.5 million subscribers. His channel has over 700 million views.

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over three million subscribers and over 689 million views on his YouTube channel.

Tanzania's dominance is only broken by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo who has 1.9 million subscribers and over 573 million views.

Kenya's Otile Brown is the only Kenyan on the list with 1 million subscribers.

Other popular artiste channels on Africa's YouTube are Tanzanians Alikiba with 1.2 million subscribers, Zuchu with 1.8 million and Mbosso at 1.9 million subscribers.

