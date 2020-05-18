Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami surprised her parents as she gifted them with a brand new car over the weekend.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, an excited Nadia said that her father and mother are the latest car owners in town.

“The latest owners of a car❤️Baba na Mama Nadia Mukami 😁 My parents...God is good they are holding their log book🙏🏻 Thank you @newtons__premium__autos for good and extraordinary Customer experience since day 1! #AfricanPopStar,” she wrote.

Several of her followers including celebrities went on to congratulate the singer for the move, some saying that taking care of her parents is the best thing she has done for herself.

“This is awesome 👏 👏👏👏 Make your Parents Proud 🙏🏿💪,”said Chris Kirwa.

“Wacha Corona iishe utaona vile bookings za events zitajaa....God is happy when you take care of your parents!!,” said Jalang’o

“Hapo sawa 🙌🏾,” said Joe Muchiri

“Sawa katambeee! Proud of you! ❤️❤️,” William Weswa

“💗💗💗💗💗💗 more blessings your way,” DJ2one2

“Wow this is nice and encouraging hope I too one day drop such a gift for mine too,” said Christ Coutured.

Social media break

This comes a few weeks after she penned down an emotional message announcing she was taking a break from the social media spheres.

The Radio Love singer said she had received all kinds of insults and there is no way she was going hold back her emotions, because she was a public figure.

She went on to say that April had been a month of despair after another, and she could not hold it together any longer.