I gave Riggy G a hard time - Pastor Dorcas recounts, shares 1 tip with men

While recounting a tale of love brewed at Kenyatta University, Dorcas took the students at the institutions back to where it all began, the relentless chase and dodging within the hostels.

The spouse of the Deputy President who was speaking at the institution during an interfaith service shared that their first meeting was in the 80’s.

At the time, Gachagua was the Chairman of the Nyeri District Students Union of the University of Nairobi and had gone to K.U to register students who would visit then President Daniel Arap Moi’s home in Kabarnet.

She shared a tip that did the magic and which saw her give interest to Gachagua from the initial meeting in June 1987, noting that he came wearing a brown suit.

"I didn't pay much attention but I thought he was interesting. So young men please dress well always," Dorcas said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The feeling was mutual as Riggy G also saw her and liked the young Dorcas who he decided to pursue.

The long chase that lasted months

Little did he know the hard time that awaited him in the pursuit before he eventually won her.

From changing hostels whenever Riggy G was around K.U to evading him, Dorcas who had not decided to give in to his adventures took Riggy G through a chase that lasted six months.

"I used to stay there at Ruwenzori, and whenever he came looking for me I could change hostels just to avoid him. I really gave him a hard time for like six months, trying to evade him because I had not decided yet," Dorcas said to the amusements of the students.

A patient Riggy G did not give up on the chase and when Dorcas eventually gave in, the duo ended up becoming husband and wife.

Contradicting accounts

According to an account provided by the Deputy President in March 2023 when he visited Kianyaga High School where he schooled, he first met his current wife at Alliance Girls.

Rigathi Gachagua with his wife Dorcas Pulse Live Kenya

The second in command jokingly narrated that despite coming from a village school, he shot his shot and won her heart, and told Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah to stop bragging about having gone to Alliance High School.

“Wacha kutuuzia uoga na mambo ya Alliance… Hii Alliance anasema, mimi niliingia huko nikakoroga mtoto wa wenyewe nikaingiza box, sasa ni bibi yangu (Stop selling us fear over having been to Alliance. I went to the same Alliance that he is bragging about and convinced someone’s child and right now she is my wife)” Gachagua said.

