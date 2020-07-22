Radio Africa Group employees are working from home after taking their covid-19 tests on Tuesday at their Lion Place offices.

Coronavirus tests conducted on Tuesday started with on-air employees, administration staff, employees in the ICT department and the Editorial team.

According to the media Group, other employees will get tested for the deadly virus on Thursday.

Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o who hosts the Kiss breakfast alongside Kamene Goro said they will be working from home as their studios undergo fumigation.

He added that the show will treat their fans to latest hits, as they wait for their results.

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro

“Good Morning! So yesterday we took the COVID- 19 Test! We will be working from Home to allow the office to be cleaned and also our results will be out later today. Catch the latest hits from 6 in the morning we will keep you company through the links!! @kamenegoro @kiss100kenya,” said Jalang’o.

Radio Africa now joins the list of media houses that have had their employees undergo Covid-19 testing after State Broadcaster KBC Channel 1 and the Royal Media Services.

KBC was the first media house to report cases of covid-19 among members of its staff. From RMS Jeff Koinange and Stephen Letoo tested positive of the same after the testing.

