Gospel singer Linet Munyali popularly known as Size 8 hit the 2 million Instagram followers mark on Tuesday, as she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said she was grateful for the 2 million followers, as she thanked all who have made it possible.

“2 Million followers And to God be the glory HALLELUJAH!! No man can receive anything unless it is given to Him by God!!!! John 3:27. Thank you all!!” she wrote.

Size 8 hits 2 million Instagram followers mark as she celebrates her 33rd birthday

In the new milestone, Size 8 joins the likes of Bahati, Eric Omondi and Akothee who are among the few Kenyan celebrities with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Mrs. Muraya who was also celebrating her 33rd birthday said that she has seen God lift her from nothing to where she is in life, despite the journey not being as easy.

The Mateke singer pointed out that God always held her hand through it all, mentioning that she has been depressed, and sick, and faced death, but God has always been her defense.

An excited Size 8 said her life and what she is, is the work of God.

“Today is my 33rd Birthday wow look at Jesus!!! Yani guys allow me to testify. Mimi ni Dame wa ksouth and I've seen God lift me from one level to another and the journey has not been smooth but the GRACE OF GOD HAS HELD ME!! DEPRESSION SICKNESS DEATH ETC NEVER PUT ME DOWN MY GOD HAS BEEN MY DEFENCE!!! Am so overwhelmed by Gods amazing Grace in my life!! Guys all I am is the doing of my God in Christ Jesus!!! HALLELUJAH!!!! Cheers to new BEGINNINGS!!! New Year!! New levels!!! New seasons!!!!” she said in a separate post.