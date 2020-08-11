Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize and his Italian wife Sarah Michelloti are expecting their first child together.

Konde Boy made the news public during his Jipoze Na Sayona concert that went down in Dodoma.

“Punde is punde tunatarajia kuwa na mtoto kwa sababu Sarah ni Mjamzito sasa hivi,” said Harmonize.

Harmonize with his wife Sarah.

The pregnancy comes barely a year after the two got married in a lavish Muslim wedding that was graced by his family members and his childhood friends.

The two love birds officiated their union on September 8th, 2019 after dating for almost three years.

Harmonize with Sarah (Instagram)

Ambassadorial deal

On the other hand, the Never Give Up hit maker is giving his former Boss Diamond Platnumz a run for his money after landing his third ambassadorial deal since going independent. With time, Konde Boy is proving to be an able competitor for his former Boss.

On Monday, the Konde Music Worldwide CEO was appointed the new brand ambassador for “Yes” a Cigarette brand in Tanzania.

Harmonize appointed Yes Ambassador

“We Thank You God..!!! 🙏 Another Day Another Blessing ❤ Welcome on Board #YESS 🎇🎆🧨🎈🎊🎉🎇🎆 #YESS & @kondegang ONE FAMILLY 4 EVER 🍻🍺💨💨💨💨💨💨 Haiuzwi kwa Wenye Umri Chini Ya Miaka (18) 🔞 Pia Kwa Wale Wanaovuta Uvutaji Wa Sigara Ni Hatari Kwa Afya Yako....!!!!!! Thanks to my Family Manager's @choppa_tz @mjerumani_255 @jembenijembe For Making This Happen ❤ TEMBO KASEMA KAMA UNAVUTAGA BASI KUANZIA LEO CHAGUA #YESS..!!!!” shared Konde Boy.

This becomes his third endorsement deal. On January 15th, 2020, the Bedroom hit-maker was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sayona Twist, a non-alcoholic beverage from the Sayona Drinks Limited.

In April he joined the CRDB Bank family as their Brand Ambassador.

“Ninajivunia mimi kama Harmonize kuwa Brand Ambassador was CRDB Bank,” said an excited Harmonize.