Abebo hit-maker Akothee has restricted her daughter Rue Baby from accessing her social media pages until she is done with her exams scheduled to kick off on Monday at the Strathmore University.

The singer said that the move is aimed at helping Rue focus fully on her studies and avoid being distracted by what goes on, on her social pages.

The decision comes hours after the mother of five lashed out at people who were throwing insults at Rue Baby over a post that was put up on her Facebook page.

She promised to square it out with everyone attacking and body shaming her daughter for the better part of this week.

“Just know that given the fact that you are Akothees daughter, trigers envy & makes others feel bad, people be abandoning & hiding their mothers like ARVS , and wish they were you . Listen, 👆 stay out of social media for now ,until you finish your exams , that school fee I am paying in that your Strathmore is not 2 shillings, I need it for my retirement , I don't want to loose it , with divided attention , I need that money to buy illegal things & make myself happy 🤣🤣🤣🤣. You are not going to post anything until you finish your exams, I have degree in insults and comebacks, I have seen what you haven't seen in this world, so I have no chills 🙏🏾, I will not allow you waste your time exchanging with losers idlers, school dropouts, let me deal with them .

"I will watch this streets for you, I am already dealing with those idiots in your inbox . Worry not , I will serve them soup from their mothers placenta. Love you my beauty @rue.baby . All the best in your Exams 💪 YOU ARE BETTER THAN THEM ALL. OTHERWISE THEY WON'T BE BOTHERED. IF BEAUTY / CONFIDENCE WAS A PERSON.I WOULD CHOOSE YOU @rue.baby @fancy_makadia @veshashaillan,” wrote Akothee.

A disappointed Akothee went on to wonder why people were hating on her young daughter instead on focusing on how to better themselves.

“So sad when women/ men in their 30s feel jealousy for a 21 year old 🤣🤣kojoeni mulale tafadhali.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 jealousy is real , I just passed by @rue.baby Facebook and I could not hold my ribs at the kind of insults her age-mates and grown Ass women and men throwing at her 🤣🤣🤣🤣. My friend, this is the trendy body,portable, admirable, look at those giraffe legs, height , skin colour ,confidence. Have you seen her eyes ? If you ask westerners to describe beauty, 🤣🤣 @rue.baby

Is 120% pretty and her Ass grew too . Go mummy @rue.baby . Hope you had a safe flight queen.wewe unapanda ndege na watu wanakula maharagwe tangu korona ianguke? Sijui kama unanielewa 🤣🤣🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️sijataja mutu,” shared Akothee.

The whole drama around Rue Baby’s misfortunes in the hands of cyber bullies were ignited by her social media manager who put up a provocative post on her Facebook page.