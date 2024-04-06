Willis Raburu announces break for TV47's Wabebe Experience, promises better show

Raburu announced the break for the entertainment show on Friday, April 5 noting that it would make a comeback in the future.

He clarified that there are no issues with the show that is one of the most popular ones on TV 47, adding that it was taking a seasonal break and would return to the screens.

He appreciated the immense support his team which includes MC Gogo and many others who work behind the scenes to make the great entertainment show that Wabebe Experience hance been ever since its debut.

Raburu promised that the show would return bigger and better, with a new date to be announced.

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

He added that during the break, the team will be working on the next season that would be epic.

"We would like to announce that Wabebe Experience will be taking a season break. We sincerely thank our viewers for their continued support and enthusiasm.

"Rest assured, we are working diligently behind the scenes to come back bigger and better than ever! Stay tuned for updates on our return! We love you and appreciate you so much," Raburu explained.

Raburu's transition from 10 Over 10 to Wabebe Experience

Raburu who previously hosted 10 Over 10 Show on Citizen TV is among a host of top talent in Kenyan media that were brought on board at TV 47, with Wabebe Experience hitting the screens shortly afterwards.

He did not disappoint in the first show aired on August 25, 2023, serving his audience a blend of music, entertainment and discussion with his guests.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth, the Arts and Sports, Ababu Namwamba for was the first guest hosted by Raburu in the show.

Raburu fired up the audience, keeping them engaged as they unpacked the events of a hectic week that saw the CS summoned in parliament.

TV 47 on the rise with new talent brought on board

The partnership between Raburu and MC Gogo has been remarkable as they take turns in engaging the guests on the show, with music, fun and entertainment flowing freely.

Pulse Live Kenya

TV 47 which has been on the rise brought on board talented media stars from rival stations with a star-studded lineup in a bid to claim its share of viewership in the TV viewership which is currently dominated by Citizen TV.

