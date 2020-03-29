Its more like house arrest – Zari Hassan on South Africa’s lockdown

Brooklyn City of colleges CEO Zari Hassan has come out to compare South Africa’s lockdown to that of a house arrest.

South Africa went on a 2I -day lockdown on Friday 27th March in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Military started patrolling the streets to ensure people follow the Government's directives.

No jogging, dog-walking or sale of alcohol across the country is allowed.

“Looooordt, i was just gona take a jog🙄 Jokes aside, in SA its not even lock down its more like house arrest.” Said Ms Zari after sharing a Tik Tok video.

This comes a few days after the South African based Ugandan Business Woman appealed to the the government to help out parents and guardians who couldn't afford to home school after it ordered schools to shutdown.

Ms Hassan argued that a good number of South Africans can't afford online studies as recommended by the government, because Data is very expensive and internet accessibility is still a big challenge in the country.

She added most of the measures put in place to reduce the wide spread of the Coronavirus don't accommodate every Citizen.

"The South African government has orders a total shutdown on all schools in South Africa because of the Coronavirus and also kids are expected to do digital learning (Online Studies) but what bothers me here is how many of this student in South Africa can be able to afford a cell-phone, table or a laptop to be able to access their assignments and tests. I'm thinking of the poor person here, the poor parent. The data rate in this country are ridiculous compared to anywhere else i have ever been, South Africa data is very high and expensive, so think of the poor person it doesn't favour us. Please government come up with something better" said Zari.