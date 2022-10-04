RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

This is new to me - Ben Pol denies being divorced from Anerlisa Muigai

Amos Robi

Anerlisa recently revealed that the divorce case had finally reached its climax and that she was finally free

Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai
Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai

Tanzanian singer Benard Michael Paul Mnyang'anga also known as Ben Pol has denied conclusion of the divorce case from his ex-lover Anerlisa Muigai.

Ben Pol speaking to Nairobi News said information of the divorce having reached a climax was new to him as he had not been informed of the development.

“I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports,” Ben Pol said.

Ben Pol
Ben Pol Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

The singer who filed for divorce in April 2021 said he was not going to pursue the matter further but was leaving it to the hands of the court for the full conclusion.

“In that regard, I will leave the matter to the court and wait for the official outcome,” he said.

Anerlisa in the just concluded week was in a celebratory mood saying she was finally free praising her team of lawyers who she said put a lot of effort to the see the divorce case reach an end.

READ: Simfeel Kabisa- Ben Pol opens up on ongoing divorce with Anerlisa Muigai [Video]

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Officially Free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

"Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba. Thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested,” Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol wedded in a lavish ceremony in May 2020 after three years of dating but went on to separate after just 11 months.

READ: Anerlisa Muigai’s cryptic messages, hours after Ben Pol’s interview on their divorce

Photos of Anelisa Muigai's secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online
Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online Pulse Live Kenya

Ben Pol attributed their separation to irreconcilable differences. Lifting the lid on their troubled union, the singer revealed that his biggest regret was ignoring the red flags, leading to divorce shortly after the wedding that was very secretive with no family member from the bride’s side in attendance.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

