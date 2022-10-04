This is new to me - Ben Pol denies being divorced from Anerlisa Muigai

Ben Pol speaking to Nairobi News said information of the divorce having reached a climax was new to him as he had not been informed of the development.

“I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports,” Ben Pol said.

The singer who filed for divorce in April 2021 said he was not going to pursue the matter further but was leaving it to the hands of the court for the full conclusion.

“In that regard, I will leave the matter to the court and wait for the official outcome,” he said.

Anerlisa in the just concluded week was in a celebratory mood saying she was finally free praising her team of lawyers who she said put a lot of effort to the see the divorce case reach an end.

“Officially Free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

"Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba. Thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested,” Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol wedded in a lavish ceremony in May 2020 after three years of dating but went on to separate after just 11 months.

