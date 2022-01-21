RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Denis Mwangi

Detectives are questioning her husband

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase
Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Detectives investigating the death of Esther Wambui, whose body was dumped outside GSU Recce Company headquarters in Ruiru, have retrieved CCTV footage detailing her last moments.

According to credible reports, the CCTV footage obtained from her workplace captured her leaving at 8:30 pm on Sunday January 9.

Her husband Ngigi, who has been questioned by police, said that he had used to escort her as she left home for work and also picked her up in the evening.

Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post)
Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post)

He explained that insecurity around their home had necessitated the routine, saying he last saw Esther on Sunday at 5:40 am when she went to work.

Officers investigating the murder wondered why Ngigi did not pick her up later that day as was his custom.

Further, they questioned why he did not call her friends, relatives or even her place of work when he noticed she had gone missing.

According to Ruiru DCIO Justus Ombati, the marks on Wambui's body might be a ploy used by the perpetrators of the murder to deceive investigators.

Esther’s body was found packed in a suitcase and her chest hands and thighs had a message scribbled in ink, “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu (Someone's husband is poison)".

“She died a painful death and we are piecing together her last moments, and as we speak, the husband is a person of interest. It is a complex matter but what I can say is that we are moving well with investigations,’’ Ombati said.

Over the last few years, Kenya has reported an increase in brutal murders, with women accounting for a majority of the victims.

Efforts to prevent and respond to cases of domestic violence against women in Kenya have been there for some years but the progress has been too slow.

In June 2021, Kenya adopted a gender-based violence indicator in the government’s performance monitoring framework.

This will ensure that the enforcement and implementation of gender-based violence laws and policies are tracked.

With this commitment, the government has also allocated additional resources to prevention and response.

If you or a person you know has been the victim of sexual or gender-based violence we encourage that you report the matter at your nearest police station.

For further assistance in seeking legal redress, contact any of the below organizations:-

  1. Gender Violence Recover Centre, Nairobi Women’s Hospital
  2. Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)
  3. The CRADLE – The Children Foundation
  4. African Network for the Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN)
  5. Advantage Africa
  6. Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW)

Denis Mwangi

