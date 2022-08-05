The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has gone after a public service officer who has accumulated wealth spanning over Sh200 million in what the commission suspects to be proceeds of corrupt dealings.
EACC reveals how public servant accumulated Sh223 wealth with help of wife and son
The staffer at the state department of Housing & Urban Development accumulated wealth over Sh223 million despite being on a Sh150K salary
David Kinyae Isika a senior deputy director Supply Chain Management, State Department of Housing & Urban Development is said to have conducted the rogue dealings through companies he owned with his son and wife.
According to the documents presented in the High Court the anti-graft body, Kinyae had grown his wealth worth over Sh223 million despite being on a Sh149,348 salary.
EACC said Kinyae’s companies received contracts from the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
The monies from the companies were used to acquire properties which the EACC is now looking to recover.
The EACC has been on the radar of public servants whose wealth has drawn suspicion and has a number of active cases where it is looking to recover the wealth. The most recent victim of the EACC hook is a former commissioner in the ministry of lands.
EACC recovered land Sammy Mwaita illegally transferred in 2001 and was registered under WAK Limited and Redwood Properties Limited.
The Environments and Land Court ruled that the land transfer was illegal and fraudulent and the owners of the property did not warrant any ownership to the land which had been reserved for an interchange for Mombasa Road & Eastern Bypass at Cabanas.
Lady Justice Komingoi has since issued directives barring Redwood Properties Limited, its servants or agents from transferring, charging or in any other manner dealing with the property.
In June 2022, the EACC arrested three former land officials who had grabbed land at the public access road- Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072 valued at Sh30 million.
