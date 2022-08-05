EACC reveals how public servant accumulated Sh223 wealth with help of wife and son

David Kinyae Isika a senior deputy director Supply Chain Management, State Department of Housing & Urban Development is said to have conducted the rogue dealings through companies he owned with his son and wife.

According to the documents presented in the High Court the anti-graft body, Kinyae had grown his wealth worth over Sh223 million despite being on a Sh149,348 salary.

EACC said Kinyae’s companies received contracts from the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The monies from the companies were used to acquire properties which the EACC is now looking to recover.

Pulse Live Kenya

The EACC has been on the radar of public servants whose wealth has drawn suspicion and has a number of active cases where it is looking to recover the wealth. The most recent victim of the EACC hook is a former commissioner in the ministry of lands.

EACC recovered land Sammy Mwaita illegally transferred in 2001 and was registered under WAK Limited and Redwood Properties Limited.

The Environments and Land Court ruled that the land transfer was illegal and fraudulent and the owners of the property did not warrant any ownership to the land which had been reserved for an interchange for Mombasa Road & Eastern Bypass at Cabanas.

ece-auto-gen

Lady Justice Komingoi has since issued directives barring Redwood Properties Limited, its servants or agents from transferring, charging or in any other manner dealing with the property.