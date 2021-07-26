Moses Kuria announces official start of party preparations toward 2022 elections

In posters shared on his social media channels, the MP announced that he will be undertaking a training exercise for all aspirants who wish to vie on the Empowerment Party ticket during the 2022 General Election.

The campaign will involve in-depth training of the would-be aspirants on, among other things, the strategies they will need to employ to win the seats they will be seeking.

"As a party it is our policy to ensure that all aspirants need to be equipped with basic skills, tactics, techniques and strategies that one needs to win an election.

"We are hereby inviting all aspirants interested in vying for MCA, MP, Woman Representative, Senator and Governor seats in the 2022 elections... to a one day training to be conducted by our School of Political Science," the announcement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The schedule included a breakdown of the various topics that will be covered, which include; crafting winning messages and strategies; assembling a winning campaign team, conducting opinion polls and research to achieve a winning strategy and others.

The MP is scheduled to kick off the campaign on August 7th, 2021 in Samburu, Laikipia and Nyandarua counties.

The campaigns will then proceed to Kericho, Bomet and Narok counties on August 12th, 2021 and proceed to other counties until the last campaign in Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya counties on September 14th, 2021.

Impending arrest

A group of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto had alleged that Mr Kuria would be apprehended by DCI detectives on Monday.

This, they claimed, would be part of a ploy by the government to intimidate Jubilee party MPs who have sided with the DP.

According to the pro-Ruto MPs, Mr Kuria and his counterpart from Mathira - Rigathi Gachagua - are being hounded because of their success during the Kiambaa constituency by-election.

"Why is it that there has been a lot of double standards? We have seen several other scandals that are not being prosecuted like the Covid billionaires who have never been taken to court and others which have been unearthed by parliament and investigative agencies.