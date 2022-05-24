RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Am not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua clears air after speculations

Amos Robi

Mutua said he is keen in campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza coalition

Governor Alfred Mutua refutes claims he is vying for Mwala MP seat
Governor Alfred Mutua refutes claims he is vying for Mwala MP seat

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has refuted claims he is gunning the Mwala parliamentary seat.

In a statement released on Monday May 23, Mutua said he was not going to take part in elective politics come August 9 noting that his mission was campaigning for the deputy president and the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

"For avoidance of doubt, I wish to clarify that at this particular time, I am not running for any elective position in the forthcoming elections. I am concentrating on campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza coalition so that Kenya can get a new system where dreams can come true," Mutua’s statement read.

Mutua had been earlier listed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a candidate for Mwala constituency which is under contest by his fellow Kenya Kwanza member and incumbent member of parliament Vincent Musyoka.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader recently explained that after negotiation with Ruto, he was promised the post of a Deputy Chief Minister adding that MCC Party was also promised a slot in Ruto’s cabinet, particularly the ministry of Infrastructure.

"I have known Dr. Ruto from the time of Kibaki's government. I have always found him to be a focused man, forthright, brilliant, super active and overall a wonderful and pleasant man...he offered me the Deputy Chief Minister position with a ministerial portfolio in Infrastructure Development," Mutua explained.

Mutua’s rocky relationship with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnstone Muthama however threatens the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s popularity especially in Machakos county.

There are many things that I need to put together with Mutua before applying that cosmetic behaviour of 'here we are with Mutua and we can work together'. It cannot take that shortcut. It has to be done in detail where he has to substantiate why there have been no services for Machakos people,” the UDA chairman said in past address.

Amos Robi

