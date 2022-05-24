Am not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua clears air after speculations

In a statement released on Monday May 23, Mutua said he was not going to take part in elective politics come August 9 noting that his mission was campaigning for the deputy president and the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

"For avoidance of doubt, I wish to clarify that at this particular time, I am not running for any elective position in the forthcoming elections. I am concentrating on campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza coalition so that Kenya can get a new system where dreams can come true," Mutua’s statement read.

Mutua had been earlier listed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a candidate for Mwala constituency which is under contest by his fellow Kenya Kwanza member and incumbent member of parliament Vincent Musyoka.

Governor Alfred Mutua refutes claims he is vying for Mwala MP seat Pulse Live Kenya

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader recently explained that after negotiation with Ruto, he was promised the post of a Deputy Chief Minister adding that MCC Party was also promised a slot in Ruto’s cabinet, particularly the ministry of Infrastructure.

"I have known Dr. Ruto from the time of Kibaki's government. I have always found him to be a focused man, forthright, brilliant, super active and overall a wonderful and pleasant man...he offered me the Deputy Chief Minister position with a ministerial portfolio in Infrastructure Development," Mutua explained.

Mutua’s rocky relationship with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnstone Muthama however threatens the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s popularity especially in Machakos county.

