The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Denis Mwangi

CS Moses Kuria & colleague Aisha Jumwa clash over plan pay musicians via eCitizen

Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross
Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross

The government's proposal to digitize the collection and distribution of royalties for creatives has sparked a debate between Public Service CS Moses Kuria and Gender, Culture, The Arts, and Heritage CS Aisha Jumwa.

Recommended articles

In a recent social media posts, CS Moses Kuria hinted at plans to streamline the process by amending the Copyright Act.

He proposed the establishment of a government-run Collective Management Organisation (CMO) through which all music, copyrights, and royalties would be managed.

Kuria emphasized that artists would be individually registered, enabling them to track their earnings online.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"The government is spearheading amendments to the Copyright Act to create a government run Collective Management Organisation. All music, copyrights and royalties will be paid through E-Citizen. Our artists will be individually registered. They can view online how much money is collected. Siku 40 za wezi wa jasho ya artists zimeisha," he said.

However, CS Aisha Jumwa responded to Kuria's proposal with appreciation for his enthusiasm but clarified that her ministry, specifically the state department of Culture, Arts & Heritage, holds the responsibility for overseeing the sector.

She mentioned ongoing discussions with industry stakeholders aimed at streamlining the creative industry.

Jumwa assured that once these discussions conclude, the ministry will announce its decision on the way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I like the zeal of my colleague and friend Moses Kuria and in the spirit of one government approach this opinion is valid. However, my ministry through the state department of Culture, Arts & Heritage is in charge and is working on streamlining the industry," CS Jumwa responded.

The proposal by CS Moses Kuria suggests a significant shift towards digitization and transparency in the management of royalties for artists.

The intention to utilize eCitizen for payments underscores the government's commitment to modernizing processes and enhancing accountability in the creative sector.

On the other hand, CS Aisha Jumwa's response reflects the importance of inter-ministerial coordination and collaboration within the government.

CS Aisha Jumwa
CS Aisha Jumwa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging Kuria's input, she emphasizes the need for comprehensive discussions and consensus-building among stakeholders before implementing any changes.

In recent years, there have been calls for reforms within CMOs to address these issues and improve their effectiveness in serving artists' interests.

Artists have advocated for greater transparency in royalty collection and distribution processes, increased representation and involvement in CMO governance structures, and stricter oversight to prevent mismanagement and corruption.

READ: Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

Additionally, advancements in technology have presented opportunities to enhance CMO operations through digital platforms for royalty management and payment, increasing efficiency and reducing administrative costs.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds