Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead

Gicheru’s family confirmed the tragic news, with a police report disclosing that he was found dead at his home in Karen.

The Standard reported that the OB report at Karen Police Station indicated that the lawyer had foam in his mouth.

His death comes just months after the ICC closed his defence before Trial Chamber II Judge Maria Samba.

He denied accusations of witness tampering after the prosecutor claimed that he was used to interfering with witnesses who testified against President William Ruto in his ICC case.

Gicheru was accused of corruptly influencing witnesses who were set to testify by paying bribes and drawing up affidavits they used to withdraw their testimony to the court.

Trial judge Miatta Maria Samba stated that the court would consider the evidence and provide a verdict—conviction or acquittal—within a reasonable amount of time.

In his defence, Gicheru did not call witnesses. Instead, he disputed the testimony of eight prosecution witnesses and the papers that were offered as evidence in court.

The lawyer was relatively unknown to the general public before the start of the ICC proceedings.

The attorney attended Kapsabet Boys High School from 1987 to 1990 before enrolling in the University of Nairobi law school and then the Kenya School of Law.

He began his career as an advocate after being admitted to the bar and working for Kalya and Company Advocates in Eldoret.