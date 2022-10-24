RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Miriam Mwende

The former woman representative and her farmhand are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation

Gladys Chania and her farmhand Maurice Mbugua appearing in court on October 24, 2022


Former Kiambu Woman Representative Gladys Chania has been freed by the courts following days in police custody.

In a ruling delivered at a Kiambu court on Monday, Ms Chania and her farmhand Maurice Mbugua were each released on Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The two are the main suspects in a police investigation into the death of Rwanda-based businessman George Mwangi.

According to a post-mortem report issued by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, Mwangi'd death was caused by injuries resulting from being hit several times at the back of his head.

