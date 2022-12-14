IG Koome takes action after terror alert on 5 areas in Nairobi

In the circular, Timothy Odingo, the Makadara Sub County Police Commander, warned that five areas in the city had been targeted by the terror group ordering police officers to be alert.

The areas listed by Odingo include:

Presbyterian Guest House and conference centre in South C and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in South B Nairobi West Mall Capital Centre Garden City Mall T Mall

Pulse Live Kenya

IG Koome, however, dismissed the circular as unauthorised by his office indicating that the Makadara officer issuing it had not received orders from him.

"In tandem with the communication procedure, we wish to clarify that the letter has neither originated from the office of the Inspector General nor has the undersigned officer received any instructions in accordance with the chain of command.

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure the public that the country is safe and under strict surveillance by multi-agency security teams,” Koome said.