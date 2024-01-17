Texts reveal how Roysambu murder suspect lured victim from Syokimau to TRM drive

The texts, which remain undisclosed due to the ongoing police investigation, shed light on the suspect's method of contact and the sinister plot that led to the heinous crime.

According to police sources, the suspect initiated contact with the young woman through Instagram.

The victim, initially resistant to the suspect's advances, eventually succumbed to his persistence, leading to a fatal encounter.

Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim

The exchanges reveal that the suspect, adamant in his pursuit, managed to lure the woman into agreeing to a meet-up.

At one point, the woman decided against the meeting, to which the suspect responded by suggesting they meet after his return to the country, as he was scheduled to fly out.

Despite the woman's initial reluctance, she ultimately traveled from Syokimau to TRM Drive in Roysambu along Thika Road, where the suspect had booked an apartment for a short stay.

The suspect gave her specific instructions to arrive at the designated spot after his own arrival.

Throughout the conversation, the woman questioned the suspect about his intentions, expressing concerns about her safety.

Shockingly, the suspect brushed off her inquiry and continued with the conversation. The victim, unaware of the impending danger, continued to share details of her travel progress and dress code with the suspect.

The tragic culmination of this disturbing rendezvous occurred when they met at TRM Drive and proceeded to the apartment, where the heinous crime transpired.

The victim, prior to leaving home, had informed her family that she was going to meet with a cousin, disguising the true nature of her plans.

The conversation, now part of the police investigation, highlights the calculated nature of the suspect's actions.

Meanwhile police arrested a Nigeria national on Monday night suspected to have being involved in the murder.

He was apprehended at JKIA as he was leaving the country for Abuja, Nigeria.

The suspect will have to be subjected to a identification parade.