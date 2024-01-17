The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Texts reveal how Roysambu murder suspect lured victim from Syokimau to TRM drive

Denis Mwangi

DCI detectives analyse messages between the suspect and victim

An AI generated image of a phone in a dimly lit room showing text messages
An AI generated image of a phone in a dimly lit room showing text messages

In the wake of the shocking murder of a young woman in an apartment in Roysambu, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kasarani are delving into the chilling details of text messages exchanged between the victim and her alleged killer.

The texts, which remain undisclosed due to the ongoing police investigation, shed light on the suspect's method of contact and the sinister plot that led to the heinous crime.

According to police sources, the suspect initiated contact with the young woman through Instagram.

The victim, initially resistant to the suspect's advances, eventually succumbed to his persistence, leading to a fatal encounter.

Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim
Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim Pulse Live Kenya

The exchanges reveal that the suspect, adamant in his pursuit, managed to lure the woman into agreeing to a meet-up.

At one point, the woman decided against the meeting, to which the suspect responded by suggesting they meet after his return to the country, as he was scheduled to fly out.

Despite the woman's initial reluctance, she ultimately traveled from Syokimau to TRM Drive in Roysambu along Thika Road, where the suspect had booked an apartment for a short stay.

READ: TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

The suspect gave her specific instructions to arrive at the designated spot after his own arrival.

Throughout the conversation, the woman questioned the suspect about his intentions, expressing concerns about her safety.

Shockingly, the suspect brushed off her inquiry and continued with the conversation. The victim, unaware of the impending danger, continued to share details of her travel progress and dress code with the suspect.

The tragic culmination of this disturbing rendezvous occurred when they met at TRM Drive and proceeded to the apartment, where the heinous crime transpired.

The victim, prior to leaving home, had informed her family that she was going to meet with a cousin, disguising the true nature of her plans.

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu
A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu Pulse Live Kenya

The conversation, now part of the police investigation, highlights the calculated nature of the suspect's actions.

Meanwhile police arrested a Nigeria national on Monday night suspected to have being involved in the murder.

He was apprehended at JKIA as he was leaving the country for Abuja, Nigeria.

The suspect will have to be subjected to a identification parade.

READ: Government takes action in response to Airbnb-linked deaths [New regulations & penalties]

Denis Mwangi

