The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, the commission is yet to receive any physical copies of Form 34A or 34B, hence need to tally the presidential figures first before announcing the winner.

“The issue of saying that we should declare results today (Wednesday), that will not happen today. However, we aim to conclude the process at the earliest possible time,” said Chebukati.

It should be noted that the Constitution allocates for a seven day window after voting has been concluded within which IEBC can declare the victorious candidate.

Chebukati made the announcement at a period when Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto was leading the race with 2,236,847 votes (51.66%) followed closely by Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga with 2,065,222 votes (47.69%).

The other two candidates; Roots and Agano party candidates trailed behind the frontrunners. George Wajackoyah of the former had 18,613 votes (0.43%) while David Waihiga of the latter had 9,565 votes (0.22%).

Chebukati further revealed that the voter turnout in the election stood at 14,164,561 voters (65.4%), however the number might go up once they receive figures of those who voted through the manual register.

“We have areas where the commission allowed the use of manual register and we shall not be able to give you the exact voter turnout until the data is transmitted in the results form and we compute the final voter turnout,” he said.