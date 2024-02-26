Machogu offers alternative for KUCCPS applicants to confirm payment amid eCitizen delay

This move comes as the Ministry of Education extends the application deadline to March 4, 2024, ensuring that every student gets a fair chance to secure a place in higher education institutions.

The Ministry acknowledged these hurdles, with Machogu stating that concerned parties were working to get things back in order.

"The Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in Government are working together to ensure that the challenges are addressed and all applicants facilitated to apply for programs and institutions of their choice," said Machogu in his statement.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Applicants experiencing delays are encouraged to dial *222# to confirm their payments, a stop-gap measure while the technical team, composed of various agency representatives, works to hasten the application transactions.

"A detailed procedure for the process is to be disseminated by KUCCPS immediately," assured the Education CS.

As of February 25, 2024, while 121,391 of the 199,695 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2023 KCSE exams had applied, the Ministry aims to reach the projected 86% application rate, equivalent to 171,738 candidates.

To this end, Machogu urged, "All students who scored mean grades of between C and E are particularly urged to take advantage of the ongoing applications."

Pulse Live Kenya

The extension is a crucial step in addressing the technical snags that have plagued the application process.

As the deadline approaches, applicants are urged to take advantage of this opportunity and finalize their submissions to secure placement in their desired institutions.

