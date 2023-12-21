Meet UDA MP graduating with his 3rd masters degree

Kimaiyo had enrolled for a Masters In Tourism Management in 2018.

The MP boasts an impressive academic background, starting his primary school in 1993 and transitioning to secondary school in 2001.

After sitting for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Kimaiyo scored a B plain and joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) school for a diploma in airfares and ticketing.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and MP Gideon Kimaiyo graduate with Masters degrees from Moi University Pulse Live Kenya

He proceeded to Kenya Utalii College in 2006, from where he got a diploma in travel operations. He joined the labour market as a travel consultant working for different companies.

In 2010, Kimaiyo joined Kenya Airways as a sales and ticketing executive where he worked until 2014.

While at Kenya Airways, the MP enrolled for a Bachelor of Tourism Management degree at Moi University.

In 2014 Gideon joined Qatar Airways in Doha as the manager in charge of sales and ticketing for two years.

After exposure to the international scene, he went on and enrolled for two masters degrees; Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in the University of Nairobi and Masters In International Relations at the United States International University (USIU).

Kimaiyo also enrolled in a Ph.d. in Diplomacy And International Relations at UoN.

Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, he joined the Multimedia University as a lecturer in political science, a job he did until joined politics in 2022.

He beat former MP Daniel Rono to clinch one of the seats with the richest history in the region.

Other politicians who have been elected to represent Keiyo South include Stanely Kurgat, Jackson Kiptanui, and Nicholas Biwott who was MP for 28 years.