ADVERTISEMENT
Meet UDA MP graduating with his 3rd masters degree

Denis Mwangi

MP Gideon Kimaiyo is also eyeing a Ph.d. in Diplomacy And International Relations at UoN.

Keiyo South Member of Parliament Gideon Kimaiyo on December 21 graduated from Moi University with his third master's degree.
Kimaiyo had enrolled for a Masters In Tourism Management in 2018.

The MP boasts an impressive academic background, starting his primary school in 1993 and transitioning to secondary school in 2001.

After sitting for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Kimaiyo scored a B plain and joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) school for a diploma in airfares and ticketing.

He proceeded to Kenya Utalii College in 2006, from where he got a diploma in travel operations. He joined the labour market as a travel consultant working for different companies.

In 2010, Kimaiyo joined Kenya Airways as a sales and ticketing executive where he worked until 2014.

While at Kenya Airways, the MP enrolled for a Bachelor of Tourism Management degree at Moi University.

In 2014 Gideon joined Qatar Airways in Doha as the manager in charge of sales and ticketing for two years.

READ: CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

After exposure to the international scene, he went on and enrolled for two masters degrees; Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in the University of Nairobi and Masters In International Relations at the United States International University (USIU).

Kimaiyo also enrolled in a Ph.d. in Diplomacy And International Relations at UoN.

In 2018, he joined the Multimedia University as a lecturer in political science, a job he did until joined politics in 2022.

He beat former MP Daniel Rono to clinch one of the seats with the richest history in the region.

Other politicians who have been elected to represent Keiyo South include Stanely Kurgat, Jackson Kiptanui, and Nicholas Biwott who was MP for 28 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

