Moses Kuria reacts to DP Gachagua & 11 governors skipping his event despite invite

The event which was held in Meru County on Saturday March 9 was given a wide berth by leaders from the region.

Betrayal and contempt

The CS had earlier on lamented of betrayal among Kenyan politicians without delving into the details as to whether he was the victim of such betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If hate and contempt from leaders was an export, Kenya would be very rich,” Kuria noted without mentioning names.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS noted that despite the guests skipping the event, it was simply amazing.

“The event was simply amazing,” Kuria remarked, making it clear that the absence of the DP and the governors did not stall his initiative.

It remains unclear why all the governors, who had been invited for the tournament that will be held across the Mount Kenya region opted to skip the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Gachagua's message and itinerary

Kuria shared that the Second-In-Command had sent his best wishes as he could not make it for the tournament launch.

The CS did not address any perceived bad blood between him and politicians from the region.

A look at DP Gachagua’s itinerary indicates that he was attending the burial of former State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua had reportedly communicated that he would not grace Moses Kuria’s event as he planned to attend Lenayapa’s burial ceremony.

CS Kuria and DP Gachagua exchange salvos over Mt Kenya kingpin

Reports of bad blood between CS Kuria and the DP surfaced months ago with the CS taking to social media in a series of thin-veiled attacks.

The outspoken CS turned King Charles III’s visit into fodder, using the opportunity to take a swipe at political kingpins who have been chest-thumping only to go under the radar when the King was around.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sasa venye King amerudi kwao, fake Kingpins you can take over,” Kuria wrote on social media without going into the details.

Hours later, DP Gachagua fired back noting that he has no interest in any kingship, a position that is not in the constitution.

“I have read the constitution, there is no provision for a kingpin. Where is the kingpin office? How much is his salary? If there are people who want that office, I am not part of it, I am deputy president,” Gachagua told church congregants in Kiambu County.