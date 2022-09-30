NPSC appoints acting DCI boss

The NPSC announced that Senior Assistant Inspector General Massa Hamisi Salim would take over the functions of outgoing DCI George Kinoti.

“NPSC appoints Massa Hamisi Salim, MBS, NDC (K), SAIG as the Director Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity, until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” the announcement read.

The commission on Thursday called for interested candidates to apply for the position on or before October 6, 2022.

Requirements for Appointment

Among the requirements needed is a degree from a University recognized in Kenya, at least 10 years of proven experience at the management level of a public institution, a distinguished career, and knowledge and experience in criminal investigations or policing.

While announcing his nominations for Cabinet Secretaries, President William Ruto said he had received the resignation of the outgoing DCI boss George Kinoti.

President Ruto further said that Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai requested he proceeds on terminal leave until his time in office lapses.

"I have also received the resignation of the director general of DCI, Mr Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position," he stated.