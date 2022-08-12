Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

Kiarie was on August 12, confirmed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as Governor elect after polling 158,263 votes ahead of Kimemia with 52,197 votes.

Kiarie while receiving the certificate from IEBC, expressed his gratitude to the people of Nyandarua.

"Just been declared Governor elect, Nyandarua County. God bless my employers the people of Nyandarua, God bless Nyandarua County, God bless Kenya," he said.

The other candidate vying for the seat, Chama Cha Kazi's Ndegwa Wahome congratulated Kiarie and wished him well once his term begins.

“I wish to congratulate governor-elect Moses Ndirangu Badilisha Kiarie for his emphatic win in the Nyandarua gubernatorial elections. The people of Nyandarua have spoken. Their voice is loud and clear and God's time is always the best,” he said.

The former county speaker further revealed that after his loss, he will retreat back to his farm as he has no plans to return to politics anytime soon. “I will not be seeking to become the Speaker, never, I will be a farmer in Munyeki village,” he said.