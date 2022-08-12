RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

Moses Badilisha Kiarie was vying under a UDA ticket

Governor elect of Nyandarua Moses Badilisha Kiarie is presented his election certificate by an IEBC official
The people of Nyandarua are set to have a new county boss after Moses Badilisha Kiarie of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) beat sitting Governor Francis Kimemia of Jubilee.

Kiarie was on August 12, confirmed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as Governor elect after polling 158,263 votes ahead of Kimemia with 52,197 votes.

Kiarie while receiving the certificate from IEBC, expressed his gratitude to the people of Nyandarua.

"Just been declared Governor elect, Nyandarua County. God bless my employers the people of Nyandarua, God bless Nyandarua County, God bless Kenya," he said.

Nyandarua's new county boss Moses Badilisha Kiarie addresses media after voting on August 9.
The other candidate vying for the seat, Chama Cha Kazi's Ndegwa Wahome congratulated Kiarie and wished him well once his term begins.

“I wish to congratulate governor-elect Moses Ndirangu Badilisha Kiarie for his emphatic win in the Nyandarua gubernatorial elections. The people of Nyandarua have spoken. Their voice is loud and clear and God's time is always the best,” he said.

The former county speaker further revealed that after his loss, he will retreat back to his farm as he has no plans to return to politics anytime soon. “I will not be seeking to become the Speaker, never, I will be a farmer in Munyeki village,” he said.

Before Kimemia became the Governor of Nyandarua, he was a longtime civil servant. During the late Mwai Kibaki's administration, he served as the Permanent Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service and briefly as the Secretary in the Cabinet Office in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Cyprian Kimutai

