The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

Denis Mwangi

Many colleagues in the industry eulogised Rita Tinina as an excellent journalist, with a kind heart and warm personality.

Rita Tinina during a past event
Rita Tinina during a past event

Police officers are investigating the cause of death of NTV journalist Rita Tinina who was found dead in her home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on Sunday morning March 17.

Recommended articles

According to the house help, Tinina was unresponsive in her bed when she went to her room to wake her up for breakfast.

Elsewhere at NTV, her colleagues were concerned that she had not shown up for work as expected, sparking a frantic search for her whereabouts.

Unfortunately NTV's Editor in Chief Joe Ageyo later confirmed to his colleagues that she had passed on.

ADVERTISEMENT
NTV Journalist Rita Tinina
NTV Journalist Rita Tinina Pulse Live Kenya

According to a report made to the police, the veteran journalist was suffering from epilepsy and she also had a severe fever that lasted about five days. The cause of death is however yet to be established.

The family has requested privacy during this time of mourning as they come to terms with the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the family, this has come as a shock to us and we are really trying to digest and at the moment we request for the privacy that is accorded to the family. More information will come later,” said a family member.

The body was moved to Umash Funeral home under police escort as colleagues gathered to mourn their departed journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many colleagues in the industry eulogised Rita Tinina as an excellent journalist, with a kind heart and warm personality.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed recalled a time when Rita bailed him out during his time at Citizen TV by, helping him file a story when the station’s equipment failed at an EAC Heads of State Summit in Arusha.

“It was my first interaction with her, as she was already a household name in the media, while I was a rookie at the time. Nonetheless, she displayed grace then, as she always has. My condolences to friends and family,” he said.

“I am who I am because I stood on her shoulders while at NTV. My T9. Go well my darling. Rita Tinina, the hand that held mine and never let go. I am broken....Rest mami,” Linda Ogutu stated.

NTV Journalist Rita Tinina
NTV Journalist Rita Tinina NTV Journalist Rita Tinina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to shed some light on what killed her. She leaves behind one daughter.

The veteran journalist graced the screens at various leading media houses, bringing her unique style into the game and quickly became a darling of many and a household name in the media.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

Man who was with Brian Chira reveals his final words

Man who was with Brian Chira reveals his final words

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat

President Ruto's bold declaration on the economy & signs that Kenya is going places

President Ruto's bold declaration on the economy & signs that Kenya is going places

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

President William Ruto during an inspection of the affordable housing program

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Attendant putting fuel in a car

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Prison

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya