Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

According to the house help, Tinina was unresponsive in her bed when she went to her room to wake her up for breakfast.

Elsewhere at NTV, her colleagues were concerned that she had not shown up for work as expected, sparking a frantic search for her whereabouts.

Unfortunately NTV's Editor in Chief Joe Ageyo later confirmed to his colleagues that she had passed on.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to a report made to the police, the veteran journalist was suffering from epilepsy and she also had a severe fever that lasted about five days. The cause of death is however yet to be established.

The family has requested privacy during this time of mourning as they come to terms with the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the family, this has come as a shock to us and we are really trying to digest and at the moment we request for the privacy that is accorded to the family. More information will come later,” said a family member.

The body was moved to Umash Funeral home under police escort as colleagues gathered to mourn their departed journalist.

Many colleagues in the industry eulogised Rita Tinina as an excellent journalist, with a kind heart and warm personality.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed recalled a time when Rita bailed him out during his time at Citizen TV by, helping him file a story when the station’s equipment failed at an EAC Heads of State Summit in Arusha.

“It was my first interaction with her, as she was already a household name in the media, while I was a rookie at the time. Nonetheless, she displayed grace then, as she always has. My condolences to friends and family,” he said.

“I am who I am because I stood on her shoulders while at NTV. My T9. Go well my darling. Rita Tinina, the hand that held mine and never let go. I am broken....Rest mami,” Linda Ogutu stated.

NTV Journalist Rita Tinina Pulse Live Kenya

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to shed some light on what killed her. She leaves behind one daughter.