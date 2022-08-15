Prime Minister of Ethiopia, first Head of State to congratulate Ruto

Taking to his social media on Monday, August 15, the Prime Minister gave his good wishes as well as expressed his eagerness to work with the soon to be sworn in President.

"My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests," stated Ahmed.

The Prime Minister's comments were soon echoed by a similar congratulatory statement from Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction," read the statement.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance reject presidential results

Ruto was declared President elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati at the national tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya.

Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6, 942,930 (48.85%)votes.

The results were announced just minutes after officials from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance accused the IEBC of electoral fraud.

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences. The accusation led to a fracas ensuing in Bomas.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

IEBC commissioners disagree with Chebukati

As the chaos hit fever pitch at Bomas, four other IEBC commissioners held a surprise presser at Serena Hotel where they said they will not take ownership of the results set to be announced by Chairman Chebukati.

The commissioners led by vice-chair Juliana Cherera as well as Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, but they did not give further details.